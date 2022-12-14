How Argentina’s Lionel Messi has performed in his 25 World Cup appearances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

How Argentina’s Lionel Messi has performed in his 25 World Cup appearances

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 12:46 pm
Lionel Messi has equalled the record for most World Cup appearances after leading Argentina to the final (Nick Potts/PA)
Lionel Messi has equalled the record for most World Cup appearances after leading Argentina to the final (Nick Potts/PA)

Lionel Messi equalled the record for the most appearances at the World Cup during Argentina’s semi-final win over Croatia.

The magician went level with Lothar Mattheus on 25 and is set to break the record in Sunday’s final.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how he has fared at each World Cup.

Germany 2006

Messi was 18 when he was included in Argentina’s squad for the 2006 tournament in Germany. He made an impressive debut in his side’s second group game as he became the sixth youngest scorer in World Cup history and also added an assist in a 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro. He started the final group game against the Netherlands and then was a substitute against Mexico in the last-16 tie, which was played on his 19th birthday. He was an unused sub as Argentina went out against Germany in the quarter-final, a decision that attracted much criticism.

South Africa 2010

The mercurial playmaker was a world star by the time the 2010 South Africa World Cup came around, but he was playing in a team that was struggling. They did ease through the group stage, with Messi playing all three games, having reportedly refused to be on the bench for the final match against Greece – where he wore the armband for the first time. Argentina again went out to Germany in the quarter-finals, losing 4-0, though Messi was named as one of the top 10 performers at the tournament despite failing to score.

Brazil 2014

Despite a superb tournament, Messi could not lead Argentina to glory in 2014
Despite a superb tournament, Messi could not lead Argentina to glory in 2014 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Perhaps feeling like had something to prove on the biggest stage, Messi delivered a phenomemal tournament in Brazil, almost single-handedly taking Argentina to the final. He scored four goals in the group stage and then crucially assisted a late extra-time winner against Switzerland in the last-16. After a quiet game in the quarter-final against Belgium, he scored during the penalty shootout in the semi-final against the Netherlands. But he could not pull off one more masterclass as Germany were again Argentina’s nemesis in the final, winning 1-0 after extra time. Messi was awarded the Golden Ball for his superb individual displays.

Russia 2018

Messi was again the beating heart of the Argentina side as he entered his fourth World Cup, where he become the first player to score at the tournament in his teens, 20s and 30s. He missed a penalty in the opening group game against Iceland but notched against Nigeria. He assisted twice in last-16 defeat to eventual champions France, ensuring he had created goals at four successive tournaments.

Qatar 2022

Potentially at his final World Cup, Messi has been determined to go out with a bang as he again led his country to the final. He scored to put his side in front from the penalty spot in their opener against Saudi Arabia, a game which Argentina went on to lose in one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history. He then added another goal in the 2-0 win over Mexico as Argentina eventually ended up as Group C winners. He bagged again in a last-16 win over Australia before adding a goal and an assist in the quarter-final against the Netherlands, where he also scored in the penalty shootout. On his record-equalling 25th World Cup appearance, a Messi masterclass inspired a 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-final as he scored from the spot again and assisted for Julian Alvarez after a mesmeric run.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented