Sport

Gary Lineker refers to the USA as ‘an extraordinarily racist country’

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 1:46 pm
BBC presenter Gary Lineker continues to speak out on social issues (Ian Walton/PA)
BBC presenter Gary Lineker continues to speak out on social issues (Ian Walton/PA)

Former England striker and broadcaster Gary Lineker has labelled the United States of America “an extraordinarily racist country” as he reflected on issues which surrounded Qatar’s bid to host the World Cup.

BBC presenter Lineker had been critical of the decision to award the showpiece event to Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised, and of the host country’s human rights record – in particular the conditions endured by migrant workers who have built the infrastructure needed to stage the World Cup.

Qatar 2022 secretary general Hassan Al-Thawadi had criticised the BBC and Lineker, who won the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, for coverage of the opening game which did not present a “balanced view”.

Talking on The News Agents podcast, Lineker stressed social issues should always be highlighted, no matter what the country.

“We pointed facts out at the beginning of the tournament – those facts remain,” Lineker said.

“Lots of people were killed making the stadiums. Yes, the stadiums are extraordinary, the most beautiful ones probably I have ever seen, but at a great price.

“Homophobia is an issue here, women’s rights are a little bit of an issue here.

BBC presenter Gary Lineker
BBC presenter Gary Lineker has been critical of the decision to award Qatar the World Cup (David Davies/PA)

“For me, it was always really more about the corruption side of it because, as I said previously, I think pretty much every country, including our own, has got issues.

“We are off to America in four years’ time, with Canada and Mexico, but obviously America’s an extraordinarily racist country, so there is always issues.

“But it was more the fact that we just pointed out a few facts and particularly the aspect of it being so corrupt – they said it was going to be summer and it was in the winter.

“I don’t think anything’s particularly changed (in my view since being in Qatar). It has been a cracking tournament but that’s football; football is a wonderful sport.”

Lineker also rejected suggestions that the Qatar 2022 organisers had reached out to him ahead of the tournament.

“There was one bit where the guy went on a radio station back home, I think he is one of the organisers, and said he tried to reach out to me time and time again to get an interview,” Lineker said.

“That, frankly, wasn’t true at all, neither to myself nor my agent. Then he said it was through the BBC – and the BBC have no record of it whatsoever.”

