Michael Beale confirms young defender Leon King is set to extend Rangers stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Beale confirms young defender Leon King is set to extend Rangers stay

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 3:23 pm
Rangers’ Leon King during the Premier Sports Cup quarter final match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Wednesday October 19, 2022.
Rangers’ Leon King during the Premier Sports Cup quarter final match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Wednesday October 19, 2022.

Michael Beale has confirmed Leon King is set to sign a new deal with Rangers along with an unnamed senior player – although it is not Ryan Kent.

It has been widely reported that 18-year-old centre-back King was to extend his contract at the club where he has become a first-team mainstay after coming through the youth ranks.

Beale, who was an assistant coach under Steven Gerrard at Rangers before they departed for Aston Villa last year, is preparing for his first competitive game as new Gers boss against Hibernian at Ibrox on Thursday night and at the pre-match media conference was asked about King.

Rangers v Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Friendly Match – Ibrox Stadium
Rangers manager Michael Beale has high hopes for Leon King (Steve Welsh/PA)

He said: “There are positive signs on that. I think you will hear something in the next couple of days with him and one other player as well, signing new deals which I think is really important for the club.

“When you look at the squad we have some players under 25 or 25 and below who are really important to the future, what we want to do and the style we want to play, and Leon is one of them so I am delighted.

“Obviously he was part of the first-team squad when I was here previously but he has grown up a lot in the last year.

“It is important that we manage him well because I think he has potential to kick on and be a very good player for Rangers and the national team.”

Asked if the unnamed player was winger Kent, out of contract at the end of the season, Beale replied: “No.”

St Mirren v Rangers – cinch Premiership – The SMiSA Stadium
There was no news about Ryan Kent extending his stay (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Beale, who left his job as QPR boss to take over at Ibrox from Giovanni van Bronckhorst last month, revealed one of the changes he will make as manager will be playing with two strikers and he also insisted that no one’s position is safe.

He said: “We will look to improve and no one is safe because I don’t want to bring any fillers into the squad.

“I only want to bring in people who can start.

“I have my own opinion on that, it might differ from opinions from one or two months ago.

“It is important that I give everybody an opportunity to show but certainly I want to strengthen the squad and in every single position I think we can improve the squad, like most managers would say.

“I don’t think anybody is safe here.

Rangers v St Mirren – cinch Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Connor Goldson (left) is back in training and close to a comeback (Steve Welsh/PA)

“There are some players that are important to Rangers but at the same time I wouldn’t hassle in terms of bringing in someone who is stronger for the starting 11. I don’t want to bring any fillers into the building.”

Centre-back duo Connor Goldson and Ben Davies are back in training but Beale stopped short of confirming they would be in the squad for the visit of Hibs.

Goldson suffered a thigh tear against Liverpool in mid-October, while Davies is also nearing a comeback after missing the last game before the break.

Beale said: “They both trained. Connor has not been available for a long time, Ben for a shorter time.

“I wouldn’t say they were 100 per cent for the game but both have returned to training and it is now about getting them ready to play 90 minutes.

“They are available for selection but I won’t give you the squad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented