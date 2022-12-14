Ollie Pope: I feel a new player and I’ve stopped fearing getting out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ollie Pope: I feel a new player and I’ve stopped fearing getting out

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 6:03 pm
Ollie Pope believes he has "stopped fearing getting out" following England's cricketing revolution under the guidance of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Ollie Pope believes he has “stopped fearing getting out” following England’s cricketing revolution under the guidance of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Ollie Pope believes he has “stopped fearing getting out” following England’s cricketing revolution under the guidance of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Stokes’ man-management skills have inspired a loyalty and devotion from the England dressing room and he, in turn, has instilled a sense of belief.

Since Stokes took over the permanent captaincy, Pope was promoted to number three in the summer and retained the gloves over a fit Ben Foakes for the series-clinching victory over Pakistan in Multan.

James Anderson, who has been around the national side for almost two decades, declared in the summer that, under the current leadership, he was “the happiest he’s ever felt” in an England side.

And it seems that sentiment is trickling down to the younger members of the squad, such as Pope.

“I feel a new player at the minute, personally, to what I felt in the past playing for England,” 24-year-old Pope said after the conclusion of the Test in the City of Saints.

“I feel I’ve been a bit more consistent, I’ve stopped fearing getting out.

Pope has kept wicket in the first two Test matches of the series in Pakistan, at Rawalpindi and Multan
Pope has kept wicket in the first two Test matches of the series in Pakistan (Anjum Naveed/AP)

“The two guys at the top have helped me grow, not confidence but the freedom to express myself and how I want to play. It’s been great for me, hopefully I keep that consistency.”

Pope has cut a composed figure with the gloves, and has taken 10 catches and one stumping in the first two Tests of the series in Pakistan.

However, he insisted that his primary focus remains on consistently scoring runs at number three.

“I’d still love to tie down number three, make that my own,” Pope said.

“That will be my primary focus. Obviously, different conditions, somewhere like NZ, we might go with a more regular team – that’s not for me to decide, my main priority is to keep churning out runs at number three.”

Harry Brook has immediately taken to Test cricket and, after three matches, boasts an average of 73.80, scored at a strike rate of just under one a ball.

The Yorkshireman’s success has earned high praise from his captain, who after the conclusion of the Multan Test match likened the 23-year-old to Virat Kohli for his attributes across all formats.

Brook believes the style of cricket played by the current England team has helped his seamless transition into the format.

“The lads just say go out there and do what you’re doing for your county side and I think I have done really,” he said.

“I’ve gone out there and I think I slot into this team fairly well with the way I’ve played, I’m generally quite an aggressive player who always looks to score and put the bowler under pressure, so it suits my natural game, and it’s been quite easy to slot in, and the lads have been great. So it’s been good fun.”

