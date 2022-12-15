Blocking of European Super League supported by Advocate General

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Blocking of European Super League supported by Advocate General

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 9:52 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 11:26 am
UEFA and FIFA’s right to insist on prior approval for competitions like the Super League is lawful, according to an opinion published by the European Court of Justice on Thursday (Peter Byrne/PA)
UEFA and FIFA’s right to insist on prior approval for competitions like the Super League is lawful, according to an opinion published by the European Court of Justice on Thursday (Peter Byrne/PA)

UEFA and FIFA’s right to block new competitions like the European Super League is compatible with EU law, according to a key legal opinion published on Thursday.

The opinion of the Advocate General in the case, Athanasios Rantos, was read out on Thursday morning at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.

Those behind the Super League felt UEFA and FIFA were abusing a dominant position under EU competition law by first blocking the league in April 2021 and then seeking to sanction the clubs involved.

Although this opinion is non-binding ahead of the final ruling next year, it appears to sink any hopes of a Super League operating within European football’s mainstream if it does not have UEFA and FIFA approval.

A release from the court stated: “While ESLC (European Super League Company) is free to set up its own independent football competition outside the UEFA and FIFA ecosystem, it cannot however, in parallel with the creation of such a competition, continue to participate in the football competitions organised by FIFA and UEFA without the prior authorisation of those federations.”

That would effectively mean clubs would be free to break away and join an unapproved Super League, but would not also be able to compete in domestic leagues.

UEFA said it “warmly welcomed” the AG opinion which it described as “unequivocal”.

A fan holds up a banner protesting against the European Super League
A fan holds up a banner protesting against the European Super League (Adam Davy/PA)

Rantos stated in his opinion: “The non-recognition by FIFA and UEFA of an essentially closed competition such as the ESL could be regarded as inherent in the pursuit of certain legitimate objectives, in that the purpose of that non-recognition is to maintain the principles of participation based on sporting results, equal opportunities and solidarity upon which the pyramid structure of European football is founded and to combat dual membership scenarios.”

Should the final ruling mirror the AG’s opinion, it would ward off the threat of a Super League for generations to come, unless those involved are prepared to operate entirely outside the existing framework.

The threat of a breakaway by big clubs has been held over UEFA for almost as long as the European Cup and its successor the Champions League has been in existence.

The most recent attempt to form such a league involved 12 of Europe’s top teams in April last year, including the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’. The intention was for 15 clubs to be permanent members of the league, free of the threat of relegation, with five clubs invited to join on a seasonal basis. However, UEFA and FIFA refused to approve it and threatened the clubs with sanctions if they entered.

Fans of the Premier League clubs in particular were vocal in their opposition to it, while the British Prime Minister at the time, Boris Johnson, threatened to “drop a legislative bomb” on the clubs involved.

Boris Johnson threatened to take legal steps against the clubs involved in the Super League when he was Prime Minister
Boris Johnson threatened to take legal steps against the clubs involved in the Super League when he was Prime Minister (Aaron Chown/PA)

In the AG’s opinion, EU competition rules also do not prohibit UEFA, FIFA, national federations or leagues issuing threats of sanctions against clubs who participate in a new project.

UEFA and FIFA’s exclusive right to market its competitions was also not a breach of EU competition law, the AG found.

“Those restrictions are inherent in and proportionate to the pursuit of the legitimate objectives related to the specific nature of sport,” the court document stated.

The European Club Association, which represents almost 250 clubs across the continent, said the AG opinion was “a clear rejection of the efforts of a few to undermine the foundations and historical heritage of European football for the many”.

The European Leagues group, which represents 40 competitions across Europe including the Premier League, also welcomed the opinion.

“The positive development of professional club football relies on the coexistence and balance between domestic leagues and European club competitions,” its statement said.

A22, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of a European Super League, highlighted sections of AG Rantos’ opinion in a series of tweets where he talked about UEFA’s “special responsibility” to ensure no third parties are unduly denied access to the market, and given visibility of what the acceptable conditions and criteria for a new competition would be.

However, his finding that UEFA and FIFA acted lawfully to block an “essentially closed” competition means any new proposal would appear to have to demonstrate it is fully open.

Football Supporters Europe welcomed the AG opinion.

“Today’s opinion chimes with the position of football supporters across the continent,” an FSE statement said.

“Giving even more money and power to a few would be catastrophic, enriching a handful of clubs at the expense of all other levels of the game. It would also destroy important principles such as sporting merit, promotion and relegation, qualification to Europe via domestic success, and financial solidarity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented