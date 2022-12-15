Boris Becker facing deportation after serving eight months of prison sentence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Becker has been freed from prison after serving just eight months of his sentence and now faces deportation from the UK.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was jailed for two-and-a-half years in April for hiding £2.5million of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The former world number one and BBC commentator was declared bankrupt on June 21, 2017 – owing creditors almost £50m – over an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his estate in Majorca.

The 55-year-old German, who has lived in the UK since 2012, was expected to serve half of his sentence behind bars but was released on Thursday morning and is due on a flight to be deported from the UK, the PA news agency understands.

He is thought to have been transferred to a lower security jail for foreign criminals awaiting deportation in May – Category C Huntercombe Prison near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire – after previously reportedly being held at Category B Wandsworth Prison in south-west London.

The six-time grand slam champion qualified for automatic deportation because he is a foreign national who does not have British citizenship and received a custodial sentence of more than 12 months.