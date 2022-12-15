Derek McInnes hails ‘hungry’ Scott Robinson ahead of Kilmarnock comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Derek McInnes hails ‘hungry’ Scott Robinson ahead of Kilmarnock comeback

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 4:17 pm
File photo dated 06-08-2022 of Derek McInnes, who is relishing the prospect of Friday night football as he looks for Kilmarnock to return to winning ways against Livingston at Rugby Park. Issue date: Thursday November 3, 2022.
File photo dated 06-08-2022 of Derek McInnes, who is relishing the prospect of Friday night football as he looks for Kilmarnock to return to winning ways against Livingston at Rugby Park. Issue date: Thursday November 3, 2022.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been delighted to witness the  hunger “screaming” out of Scott Robinson as the forward prepares to make his comeback from a career-threatening injury.

Robinson could face former club Hearts in the cinch Premiership at Tynecastle on Saturday after recovering from a heel injury that has kept him out for most of 2022.

McInnes said: “Scott Robinson has been out since my very first game back in January, he got injured after 50 minutes. He has been one who has benefited most from the break and been able to really push on.

Celtic v Kilmarnock – Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Celtic Park
Scott Robinson (right) has missed most of this year (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“We had a game pencilled in to play Motherwell on Tuesday which would have been a final tick in the box. But he has trained well and played his part in one of the bounce games so I am certainly not ruling him out for Saturday because the hunger is screaming out of him, as you would expect from a boy who has missed his football and probably thought long and hard about whether he would ever get back at all. 

“It’s great to see that hunger and real energy from him so he is certainly in my thinking.

“The first prognosis wasn’t great and we tried a treatment that didn’t work.

“We hoped we would get him back for the (Championship) title run-in and it became clear that wasn’t going to be an option. Then we thought we would get him back pre-season and he started the first week on fire and had a further setback.

“So there was no doubt Scotty was feeling it then. The medical team have been brilliant with him but he has applied himself fantastically well and he never lost sight of playing for Kilmarnock again.

“It’s a great reward for his perseverance but also his mental toughness to deal with that.

“Obviously he has been out a long time so I don’t want to put too much pressure on him but it goes without saying that we are looking for that added goal threat and if Scott can help ahead of the January window then great.”

There was big news earlier in the week at Rugby Park when the Ayrshire club launched a consultation on proposed new training facilities on the outskirts of Kilmarnock, which would be home to the women’s team and youth academy as well as the men’s sides.

McInnes, who was part of a similar process at Aberdeen, said: “It’s a real game-changer for the club and I am delighted they have shown that ambition. The directors have been different class since we came in and they want the club to grow.

“Hopefully that can be something that can be ratified, everyone is hugely excited about something that has been in the making for a while.”

Kilmarnock v Dundee United – Scottish Premiership – Rugby Park
Killie’s Rugby Park has an artificial pitch (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Killie train on their artificial Rugby Park pitch most of the time.

“There’s advantages of training on the pitch you play on a lot of the time but there’s maybe a disadvantage sometimes when you go away and 95 per cent of our away games are on grass,” McInnes said. “It is what it is, every club has different facilities.

“We have worked hard to create a good home record and the club is working hard to improve in certain areas but ultimately it’s all about winning games on a Saturday. If we can win enough games this season to stay in the Premiership, we feel we will be in a good place over the next two or three years.”

The new facilities could open the prospect of Rugby Park returning to grass.

“I don’t know, that won’t be my decision, but I think it’s just important that the club are applauded for trying to get the training facility, and regardless of what surface we play on, it’s important we develop good young players for the first team and become full Scotland internationals,” McInnes said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented