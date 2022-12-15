Ianis Hagi signs new Rangers deal saying he has ‘a lot to show and give’ still

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ianis Hagi signs new Rangers deal saying he has ‘a lot to show and give’ still

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 6:10 pm
Ianis Hagi signs a new deal at Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ianis Hagi signs a new deal at Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ianis Hagi says he still has plenty to do at Rangers after signing a new deal at Ibrox.

The 24-year-old Romania international initially joined the Light Blues on a loan deal from Genk in January, 2020 before making the move permanent the following summer.

Hagi has been out since January after injuring a knee against Stirling Albion but is working his way back to full fitness following surgery.

Teenage Gers defender Leon King signed an extended “long-term” deal earlier on Thursday and there was similar vagueness around the length of Hagi’s new contract, but he insists there is lots he wants to achieve at the club.

He told the club’s official website: “The history that this club has pushes you every single day on the pitch and off the pitch to be a better player and a better person.

“I like to think I have left something behind me and I have given really good memories to the fans but I still feel like I haven’t done everything that I want.

“I still have a lot of things to show and give to this amazing group of people in Rangers as well as the fans, I just can’t wait until I’m back.”

New Rangers manager Michael Beale said: “I’m delighted for both Ianis and the club that he has agreed this new contract with us.

“He is someone who made a massive impact both on and off the pitch when I was here previously, and he will be a big asset for us when he makes his return from injury.

“His personality and outstanding professionalism too add so much to our group, and I really look forward to working with him even closer once he is back.”

