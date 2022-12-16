European champion Lionesses target World Cup glory Down Under in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England will aim to take their domination to a global scale in 2023 as they target the Women’s World Cup.

The Lionesses created history this summer by winning the European Championship and few will bet against them reigning in Australia and New Zealand next July and August.

Under Sarina Wiegman, they proved they are the cream of the crop in Europe and the World Cup is their next challenge, having never gone past the semi-finals before.

With a recent friendly victory over United States, the four-time champions, confidence will be high of achieving the ultimate prize Down Under as Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo try and make even bigger names for themselves.

The England men’s cricket team know what it takes to win in Australia, having been crowned ICC World Twenty20 champions in November and their next white-ball challenge sees them defend their World Cup title.

England’s 2019 crown on home soil was their first-ever 50-over success but it will be a much more difficult task to win in India in October and November.

They will also have plenty of expectations with the red ball as they host Australia in a five-Test Ashes series, trying to win the urn back for the first time since 2017.

England defend their 2019 World Cup title in India in the autumn (Nick Potts/PA)

Meanwhile, England and the other home nations will be going for glory in the Rugby World Cup, held in France in September and October.

England were beaten finalists in Japan in 2019 and will have designs on going one better while Ireland, currently ranked as the world’s best side, will also fancy their chances of beating off the usual southern-hemisphere competition.

The overall calendar takes a more familiar look following two years of playing catch-up due to the coronavirus pandemic, with many tournaments back in their usual slots.

Europe will try to regain the Ryder Cup, which is played in this continent for the time since 2018.

There will be plenty of focus around the famous competition owing to the controversial rise of LIV Golf, with Henrik Stenson losing his job as Europe captain as a result of his ties to the Saudi-backed rebel tour.