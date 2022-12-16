Groin surgery sidelines St Mirren defender Richard Tait for ‘couple of months’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Mirren defender Richard Tait will be out for at least a couple of months following a groin operation.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined since coming off in the 3-0 defeat by Hibernian at Easter Road on October 29 and eventually went under the knife.

Boss Stephen Robinson, however, believes the prognosis on his recovery could have been more unfavourable.

The Northern Irishman, whose return to Motherwell on Saturday has been postponed because of frozen pipes and flooding at Fir Park, said: “Richard Tait has had an operation. He is going to be at least a couple of months but probably a bit less than we originally thought.

“We thought he would be the end of the season but the surgeon spoke positively about it.

“Without rushing him, it will be good to have him back in terms of squad depth but other than that everybody is fit and ready to go.”