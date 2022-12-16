Luton-Millwall called off as cold weather takes its toll on weekend’s fixtures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fixtures across the English Football League have fallen victim to the icy conditions that have swept across the United Kingdom.

Luton’s clash with Millwall on Sunday is the only Sky Bet Championship match to have been postponed because of a frozen pitch, but the lower divisions have fared less well.

In League One, Peterborough United’s showdown with Shrewsbury Town has also been called off because of an icy surface.

Match postponed ❌ Following a pitch inspection conducted by an EFL match official, the Hatters’ Sky Bet Championship fixture against Millwall has been called off. — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 16, 2022

Four games in League Two have succumbed to the cold weather with Hartlepool, Tranmere, AFC Wimbledon and Stockport County forced to postpone their outings on Saturday.

The Scottish Premiership has also suffered after Motherwell’s meeting with St Mirren was called off because of the weather.

❌ | MATCH POSTPONED Following a pitch inspection, our @SkyBetLeagueOne match against @ASFCofficial that was due to be played tomorrow (17 Dec) has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. #PVFC — Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) December 16, 2022

League Two continued to be hit the hardest with Walsall, Mansfield and Colchester conceding defeat in an attempt to stage their home games.

A division higher and Port Vale took the step of calling off their clash with Accrington Stanley.

With snow forecast to fall on large parts of the UK this weekend, more fixtures are expected to be lost.