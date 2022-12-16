Kelle Roos takes belief from Aberdeen’s home form ahead of Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kelle Roos takes belief from Aberdeen’s home form ahead of Celtic clash

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 4:50 pm
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos is looking for home form to continue (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos is looking for home form to continue (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kelle Roos will take belief from Aberdeen’s home form as the Granite City men get ready for their cinch Premiership game against Celtic on Saturday.

The Dons have won six out of seven league games at Pittodrie this season and sit in third place as the top-flight resumes after the mid-season break.

Champions Celtic, who have lost only to St Mirren in the league this season, will arrive looking to restore their lead over Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the table to nine points.

The 30-year-old Dutch goalkeeper, signed from Derby County in the summer, said: “The home form is something as a squad that we need to be very proud of and also something we can take a lot of confidence from.

“It has been a very strong run at home. I feel with the fans behind us we can always cause a threat, even against the best teams. So let’s see where we are at on Saturday.

“I want to be careful about saying too much about the table.

“I think we just need to go week by week as we have been doing. So far it has got us in a place that we want to be but at the same time, we have to keep showing that we belong there. The next couple of weeks we will see where we are at.

“We know that we will have to perform. We will have to be at our very best.

“We will have to stay calm. We will have to weather storms, we know that we will need to stick together and work together if we want to get a result.”

Roos insists he has benefited from the break which included a trip to Atlanta, USA.

He said: “I have never had a (mid-season) break before. I certainly feel some benefits from it.

“The break was an opportunity to reflect as an individual and as a team for the staff.

“Things have been looked at and how we can improve, as we always do, but when you have weeks when three points are not on the line, then you have more time.

“Hopefully the work we have done will pay off during the next couple of weeks.

“The games are going to come thick and fast. We have a very fit young squad with a lot of depth so hopefully that will help us perform the way we want to every game.”

