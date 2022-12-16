History-maker Beau Greaves beaten by Willie O’Connor on World Championship debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
History-maker Beau Greaves beaten by Willie O’Connor on World Championship debut

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 9:53 pm Updated: December 16, 2022, 11:23 pm
Beau Greaves was disappointed as her historic appearance ended in defeat (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Beau Greaves was disappointed as her historic appearance ended in defeat (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Beau Greaves fell to a 3-0 defeat on her history-making debut in the World Darts Championship, with Willie O’Connor proving too strong in their first-round clash at Alexandra Palace.

The 18-year-old is the youngest woman to compete in the tournament, and has been in dominant form in the PDC Women’s Series, but she was unable to land a blow on her Irish opponent.

The crowd were loud in their support of the Doncaster thrower, but O’Connor held his nerve to finish the match with six legs in a row and celebrated the moment magnanimously as he raised Greaves’ hand.

Beau Greaves was beaten by William O‘Connor
Beau Greaves was beaten by Willie O'Connor (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Her maiden appearance had started in eye-catching fashion as she nailed a 120 checkout in the opening leg, but she later missed double sixteen to take the set and allowed O’Connor to take the lead.

After nonchalantly checking her phone during the break, Greaves produced another impressive finish of 122 in the second set, and also banked a 180.

But the same pattern unfolded as she faltered at the decisive moment to go 2-0 behind, spurning a chance to go for bullseye and leaving the door open.

O’Connor was ruthless as Greaves’ radar wandered in the final set, but with so much time in front of her the teenager is likely to have plenty of better days ahead.

O’Connor suggested the focus on the match had not been to his taste, but predicted Greaves would continue to make waves.

“She threw absolutely brilliant stuff, she has a huge future ahead of her, and hopefully it’s the last time I play her for a long time,” he said.

“I don’t need this attention, I’d rather sneak away in the corner and mind my own business. I wasn’t going to fall into the circus of what it was, I just dealt with the task at hand.”

The final match of the night saw Michael Smith live up to his ‘Bully Boy’ nickname as the reigning Grand Slam champion put in a storming show against 22-year-old Nathan Rafferty. The fourth seed sprinted to victory, barely letting Rafferty find his feet as he won all nine legs without reply.

Smith brought an end to the hasty match with a bullseye finish, moving into the third round with a statement of intent. Earlier Keegan Brown lost his tour card as well as his first round meeting with Florian Hempel, going down 3-2 to head back to qualifying school.

Rowby-John Rodriguez had earlier lost 3-2 to Lourence Ilagan in a back-and-forth encounter that went all the way.

The afternoon session saw a quartet of straight sets victories, with Alan Soutar seeing off Mal Cuming, Boris Krcmar beating Toru Suzuki, Adrian Lewis easing past Daniel Larsson and Kim Huybrechts besting Grant Sampson.

