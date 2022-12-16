John Eustace not getting carried away after Birmingham’s win over Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

John Eustace not getting carried away after Birmingham’s win over Reading

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 11:35 pm
John Eustace feels there is more to come from Birmingham (Richard Sellers/PA)
John Eustace feels there is more to come from Birmingham (Richard Sellers/PA)

Birmingham head coach John Eustace is not getting carried away after Blues’ 3-2 victory against Reading.

Troy Deeney opened the scoring after only 56 seconds when Mamadou Loum failed to clear a Juninho Bacuna cross allowing the former Watford man to volley home from close range.

Deeney doubled his goal tally for the evening in the 22nd minute when he blasted home a penalty after he was fouled by Naby Sarr inside the area.

Blues continued to be ruthless in front of goal in the opening period and found themselves 3-0 up in the 35th minute after Tahith Chong rounded Joe Lumley following a quick free-kick from Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri.

However, Paul Ince’s’ Royals showed some fight in the second half and got a goal back in the 82nd minute when Lucas Joao headed home from close range following a great stop from John Ruddy on Jeff Hendrick.

Reading got another goal back four minutes into stoppage time when Tom Ince’s long-range effort found its way into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

Eustace was very pleased with the win but did not believe his side were at their best.

He said: “I’m delighted to get the three points against a very good and experienced Reading team who before the game were eighth in the league.

“It wasn’t the best game we’ve played but we were very clinical which is pleasing, but then at times in the first half we had to rely on big John Ruddy to keep them out, but that’s what he’s there for as he’s a top goalkeeper.”

The Blues’ boss was quick to praise club captain Deeney after his impressive performance.

He added: “His performance today was one of many good performances and I’m delighted he got two goals as that’s very important, and his all-round game was fantastic and he really led by example.

“Troy’s a true leader, he’s been fantastic since I’ve come in.

“He’s loved by the fans and he’s Mr Birmingham City.”

Reading manager Paul Ince felt mistakes is what ultimately cost his side.

He said: “It’s always a tough place to come to on a Friday night and you can’t be conceding goals after 30 seconds it’s pure madness as you can’t give yourself a foothold in the game.

“Mistakes is what it boils down to and it wasn’t just one mistake it was one after the other, especially the first goal.

“When I look at the three goals it’s not the fact, they cut us open, it was just three mistakes and that’s the frustrating and annoying part.”

Ince was also quick to find the positives as Tom Ince and Joao bagged their fifth league goals of the season.

He added: “If someone said to me, you’re going to score two away I’d expect to win it especially after last game’s clean sheet against Coventry, but if you make schoolboy mistakes like we did today you’re always going to struggle to win games.

“To be fair we won the second half 2-0 but it’s not good enough and I said to them after the game you can’t keep on making mistakes as you will get punished at any level.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented