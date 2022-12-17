On this day in 2020: Lucy Bronze crowned women’s player of the year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lucy Bronze became the first Briton to claim one of FIFA’s top two awards when she was crowned women’s player of the year on this day in 2020.

The England full-back won the treble in France with Lyon before signing for Manchester City during the summer and she pipped Wendie Renard and Pernille Harder to the top prize.

Bronze became the first defender to take the award after she finished third behind USA duo Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan the previous year.

Lucy Bronze won the treble with Lyon before joining Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Winning this award now, I’ll appreciate it more than ever and I’ll remember this moment for the rest of my life,” the 29-year-old said.

“I know we always speak about being a role model and there’s no better way to be a role model than by doing those things yourself and showing the path for other people that maybe don’t think there is a path for them.

“To be successful and to be the first at doing certain things shows so many millions of people in England – so many little girls, so many defenders around the world – that it’s possible.”