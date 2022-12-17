Shocks and sparkling skills fail to mask flaws at controversial Qatar World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Shocks and sparkling skills fail to mask flaws at controversial Qatar World Cup

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 10:03 am Updated: December 18, 2022, 6:15 pm
Fans turned Qatar into a peaceful party zone but questions remain over what this tournament’s true legacy will be (Adam Davy/PA)
Fans turned Qatar into a peaceful party zone but questions remain over what this tournament’s true legacy will be (Adam Davy/PA)

The World Cup in Qatar provided some welcome and genuine shocks on the field of play, but a lot of the issues encountered off it felt depressingly predictable.

Morocco’s success was a huge positive for Africa and the Arab world especially, and for the first time every continent was represented in the last 16. Lionel Messi sparkled, the sun shone and fans from all over the world partied peacefully as Argentina ultimately prevailed as World Cup winners after beating France in a penalty shoot-out following a pulsating final.

Qatar pumped a reported £200billion into the country’s infrastructure following the controversial award of the finals to the tiny but gas-rich Gulf state back in 2010, and anyone visiting a World Cup stadium or travelling on Doha’s Metro system during the tournament could see first hand the scale of Qatari ambition to become a world-leading sports venue.

South Korea fans travel on Doha's state-of-the art Metro network
South Korea fans travel on Doha’s state-of-the art Metro network (Mike Egerton/PA)

There were some early ticketing issues but no major organisational flaws. Yet many could not help but feel uneasy here.

‘Now Is All’ was this World Cup’s ever-present slogan. But with this tournament, it was always going to be impossible to only look at the present.

The questions raised in the 12 years before the finals have now shifted to concerns over what comes next – in particular for the country’s migrant workers and its LGBTQ+ community.

The death of a Filipino construction worker during the tournament, while carrying out repairs at what had been Saudi Arabia’s World Cup training base, inevitably led to questions being asked of the game’s global governing body FIFA and the tournament organisers.

Nasser Al Khater, the 2022 World Cup chief executive, told the BBC in response that death “is a natural part of life, whether it’s at work, whether it’s in your sleep”. He expressed his condolences to the worker’s family, but also surprise at this being the opening question in an interview, when he felt the finals had been such a success.

Rothna Begum from Human Rights Watch said the comments from Al Khater showed a “callous disregard” for the migrant worker concerned, while HRW remains unhappy over what it sees as a reluctance by the Qatari authorities to investigate the real extent of migrant worker deaths since the finals were awarded in 2010.

The World Cup also appears to have done nothing to advance LGBTQ+ rights in the country, where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

The vast majority of LGBTQ+ fans from overseas had indicated prior to the tournament that they would stay away, in spite of assurances from FIFA and the local organising committee that everyone travelling to Qatar would be welcome. Some did so for their own safety, while some cited a desire to protect the LGBTQ+ community within Qatar from reprisals.

An HRW report published in October said members of the community have been subject to arrest, detention and assaults, something the Qatari government categorically denies.

FIFA said it had been given assurances from the Qatari organisers that rainbow-coloured clothing and banners would be permitted inside World Cup venues, but reports that some of these items were being confiscated kept on coming as the tournament progressed.

FIFA was also criticised in the first week of the tournament after threatening sporting sanctions against the seven European nations who wanted their captains to wear a rainbow-coloured ‘OneLove’ armband as an anti-discrimination symbol.

Germany players cover their mouths as they pose for a team group photo after FIFA threatened them with sporting sanctions if they wore the OneLove armband
Germany players cover their mouths as they pose for a team group photo after FIFA threatened them with sporting sanctions if they wore the OneLove armband (Mike Egerton/PA)

The countries involved all ultimately backed down, and were in turn criticised for not standing up to FIFA.

For many observers, FIFA’s behaviour in that saga confirmed fears that it was prepared to put the interests and sensitivities of Qatar and its rulers first, and that Qatar would not be the last state with a highly dubious human rights record to be awarded the right to host a major tournament.

In a bizarre, hour-long speech and a subsequent press conference on the eve of the tournament, FIFA president Gianni Infantino touched on the possibility of awarding a tournament to Iran if it might help to improve the plight of women in the country, and about how he had wanted North Korea to be part of a joint Women’s World Cup bid with South Korea.

Sources close to Infantino say he views football as a way into difficult conversations with leaders of some of the world’s most notorious regimes, and believes the award of tournaments can be a catalyst for change – as it has been to a degree in Qatar.

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out believes adherence to international standards on human rights should be a prerequisite for a bid to even be submitted, let alone be successful.

It asked FIFA for a guarantee prior to these finals that its new human rights policy would bar a country like Qatar from bidding in the future – an assurance it says FIFA was unable to give.

Any bid involving Saudi Arabia for the centenary finals in 2030 would be marked down for human rights failings, but would not be excluded. The decision of whether or not to overlook those failings would ultimately sit with FIFA’s 211 member associations.

Such an award, in the wake of the controversy over Qatar, might come to some as a shock even greater than the Green Falcons’ incredible victory over Argentina early on at these finals.

But Infantino’s stated mission to unite the world through football – and to secure FIFA’s financial future well into the middle of the century – means nothing can be discounted.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented