Karim Benzema return ruled out by France boss Didier Deschamps ahead of final

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 11:34 am
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema arriving before the UEFA Champions League Group F match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022. See PA story SOCCER Celtic. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema arriving before the UEFA Champions League Group F match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022. See PA story SOCCER Celtic. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

France head coach Didier Deschamps has ruled out a shock World Cup final return for Karim Benzema.

The Real Madrid striker was forced to withdraw from the France squad on the eve of the tournament in Qatar due to a thigh injury.

Since then, he has returned to training with the LaLiga outfit and featured in a friendly earlier in the week, prompting speculation he could yet return to the Middle East for Sunday’s final against Argentina.

France Press Conference – Main Media Centre – Saturday December 17th
Didier Deschamps has 24 players at his disposal but no Karim Benzema (Mike Egerton/PA)

Because his injury occurred so close to the start of the finals, a replacement could not be called up and so Benzema is still registered as one of the initial 26-strong pool available to Deschamps – who refused to answer a question on a potential return following the 2-0 semi-final win over Morocco.

Illness has spread through the France camp in the days leading up to the final but Deschamps said he will only be working with the 24 players currently in the squad, full-back Lucas Hernandez having been injured in the group-stage win over Australia.

“I know that some players have been injured, Karim Benzema is one of those, Lucas Hernandez got injured in the fist game and from that point onwards I’ve got 24 players in my squad,” Deschamps said.

“They are the players at my disposal. So I don’t think it is fair to those players to ask about players who aren’t here.

“It is not up to me to decide who comes to watch the game, former players or injured players, it really isn’t up to me.

“I focus on my squad and the players at my disposal. I lost those players form my squad even though they were in it to begin with.”

Benzema has scored 37 goals in 97 caps for France but has a chequered history with the national team, having not been called up between 2015 and 2021.

The 34-year-old posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Friday – a selfie with the words “I don’t care” as the caption.

