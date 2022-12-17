Livingston-Dundee United clash among host of Scottish league fixtures called off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Livingston’s cinch Premiership match against Dundee United was among 12 Scottish league fixtures called off before Saturday lunchtime.

The Tony Macaroni artificial surface failed a pitch inspection to follow Motherwell’s clash with St Mirren in being postponed as the top flight returned to action following the World Cup break.

Aberdeen’s lunchtime kick-off against Celtic was declared on, although the Dons warned supporters of icy and hazardous underfoot conditions outside Pittodrie.

Annan’s game against Bonnyrigg Rose was postponed within 90 minutes of kick-off to make it 13 games called off.

Championship games at Hamilton and Morton also fell foul of frozen pitches to join Dundee’s game against Cove Rangers in being postponed following damage to Dens Park.

GAME OFF: Frozen pitch. Thank you to the spirited effort from our wonderful army of volunteers yesterday and following a pitch inspection this morning, the game is off. pic.twitter.com/CuuRfXtiLZ — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) December 17, 2022

League One games at Airdrie and Peterhead were also postponed because of frozen pitches, while Falkirk’s trip to Alloa was called off following damage to the Indodrill Stadium.

Queen of the South’s home game against Kelty was given the go-ahead after Palmerston passed a pitch inspection.

League Two matches at Albion Rovers, Dumbarton, East Fife and Stirling were all postponed early because of frozen pitches, before Annan announced their game was off at 1.47pm.

A brief statement on Twitter read: “Due to last nights rain and overnight frost, the Galabank pitch has failed a late pitch inspection.”

🚨GAME OFF🚨 We’ve arrived at Galabank. So have the officials. Less than 5 mins on the pitch determined that the game doesn’t go ahead. An inconvenience for us, but more so to our supporters’ bus who are here already & others making the trip down. Rearranged fixture date TBC — Bonnyrigg Rose (@BonnyriggRose) December 17, 2022

Bonnyrigg expressed their frustration at the timing.

Rose wrote on their Twitter account: “We’ve arrived at Galabank. So have the officials. Less than 5 mins on the pitch determined that the game doesn’t go ahead. An inconvenience for us, but more so to our supporters’ bus who are here already & others making the trip down.”

The postponements left only seven games on in the Scottish Professional Football League.

Following this morning's pitch inspection, today's game with @dundeeunitedfc has been postponed. The freezing temperatures & snowfall from across the week have impacted both the pitch and caused damage to the stadium which has resulted in today's call off. Rearranged date TBC. pic.twitter.com/hAmGvJPXWj — Livingston Football Club (@LiviFCOfficial) December 17, 2022

Livingston announced their game was off following a 10.30am pitch inspection.

The West Lothian club tweeted: “The freezing temperatures & snowfall from across the week have impacted both the pitch and caused damage to the stadium which has resulted in today’s call off.”

Motherwell’s game was postponed on Friday because of damage to Fir Park caused by frozen and burst pipes and chief executive Alan Burrows outlined some of the problems on social media on Saturday, including a flooded gym.

We’ve inadvertently installed a 25m pool in the gym 🤦🏻‍♂️💦🛶 pic.twitter.com/8Woyy9nL3V — Alan Burrows (@Alan_Burrows) December 17, 2022

He wrote: “We’ve got umpteen bursts all across the stadium, in every stand, with significant damage.

“Big thanks to the staff who have been in, even during the night with alarms going off due to water leaking, who are doing all they can to plug it.”

Burrows is hopeful the issues will be resolved before Motherwell host Kilmarnock on Friday night.

And a new (one of several), all natural showers in the McLean Stand kiosk area… 🛶🏊‍♂️💦😱 pic.twitter.com/iOxpSu8ZH7 — Alan Burrows (@Alan_Burrows) December 17, 2022

“I am sure we’ll spend the week, staff and contractors, getting it fixed,” he said.

“Temps next week look much more favourable so hopefully no more refreezing and bursting.”