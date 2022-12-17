Messi v Hernandez and Mbappe v Molina – The key World Cup final battles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Holders France and Lionel Messi-led Argentina meet in Sunday’s World Cup final at Lusail Stadium.

With two star-studded sides looking for glory in Qatar, it has all the ingredients to be a memorable meeting.

Here, the PA news agency highlights three key battles which could decide the destination of the trophy.

Lionel Messi v Theo Hernandez

Lionel Messi has been in fine form throughout the 2022 World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA).

Messi has been the driving force in an Argentina side that recovered from a shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia to take their place in a sixth World Cup final.

The 35-year-old has one last chance to become a world champion and seems more determined than ever to do so, with his five goals leaving him level in the race for the Golden Boot and his three assists also unrivalled.

Hernandez, who has impressed since replacing his injured brother Lucas in the opening game against Australia, will have to be at his very best to keep Messi quiet and still hope to have an impact in the Argentina half.

Aurelien Tchouameni v Enzo Fernandez

France’s Aurelien Tchouameni has more than ably filed the gap left by injuries in midfield (Adam Davy/PA).

At 22 and 21, respectively, France midfielder Tchouameni and Argentina counterpart Fernandez have been two of the young stars to catch the eye in Qatar.

Tchouameni has taken his chance after injuries to Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante left a gap in the France engine room, the Real Madrid man showing his class, especially with his opening goal in the quarter-final win over England.

Fernandez has also shone, mixing a battling mentality with poise when in possession and the pair will be looking to get the better of one another on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe v Nahuel Molina

France’s Kylian Mbappe is aiming to be the leading light in back to back World Cup winning teams (Mike Egerton/PA).

Mbappe scored twice as France beat Argentina 4-3 in a thrilling last-16 encounter en route to lifting the trophy in 2018.

Four years on and the Paris St Germain ace remains the standout player in the France set-up, equalling Messi’s five goals in Qatar and providing just one fewer assist than his club-mate.

The unenviable task of keeping him quiet is expected to fall to Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina, the right-back having only made his senior international debut last year but who has gone on to impress in Lionel Scaloni’s side and has more than enough athleticism needed to live with Mbappe.