David McGoldrick hits hat-trick as Derby thump Forest Green

Derby County moved into the top six in League One as a David McGoldrick hat-trick inspired an emphatic 4-0 win over Forest Green.

Derby went ahead in the fifth minute when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was given time to cut in on the right side of the area and bend a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Forest Green were opened up again in the 21st minute by a four-man move down the left which McGoldrick finished off.

But Derby had a let-off six minutes later when the unmarked Bryan Fiabema headed over from six yards.

Visiting goalkeeper Luke McGee produced a full length save to keep out a Max Bird volley in the 32nd minute, but he was beaten by a Mendez-Laing header which hit a post seven minutes after the break.

It was only a temporary reprieve as McGoldrick sealed victory in the 69th minute with a left-footed shot from just inside the area and completed his treble from close range three minutes from time.