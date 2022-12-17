Swansea stage stunning fightback as Liam Cullen earns draw at Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Swansea stage stunning fightback as Liam Cullen earns draw at Coventry

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 5:21 pm
Liam Cullen (second right) celebrates his goal which earned Swansea a draw at Coventry (Nigel French/PA)
Liam Cullen (second right) celebrates his goal which earned Swansea a draw at Coventry (Nigel French/PA)

Substitute Liam Cullen completed a remarkable comeback as Swansea came from three goals down to steal a 3-3 draw against Coventry at the CBS Arena.

Jonathan Panzo, Jamie Allen and Viktor Gyokeres put the Sky Blues in the driving seat before Joel Piroe and Jay Fulton reduced the deficit.

Cullen had only been on the pitch a matter of seconds when he poked in from close range to complete the turnaround for Swansea, who came into the match without a win in six.

The disappointment marked Coventry’s first home match since they were issued an eviction notice by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group before agreeing a new deal to play at the CBS Arena on Monday.

Nottingham Forest loanee Panzo rose highest from Gustavo Hamer’s corner after 29 minutes to head home his first goal in English football.

It was more than deserved for Mark Robins’ men, who saw top scorer Gyokeres miss a one-on-one with Swans stopper Sven Benda after he was put through by Callum O’Hare.

O’Hare himself had missed a glorious chance to open the scoring when he found himself free in the box but volleyed Allen’s cross wide of the left-hand post.

Swansea enjoyed 72 per cent of possession in the opening 45 minutes but barely threatened as Piroe’s free-kick was comfortably gathered by Sky Blues goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

Despite the words of manager Russell Martin ringing in the Swansea players’ ears as they returned to the field, it took less than two minutes for Coventry to double their lead.

Gyokeres was the architect, teeing up Allen to curl his left-footed effort out of the reach of Benda for his fourth goal of the season.

Gyokeres then put Coventry three goals to the good after 54 minutes, making no mistake when he was put through by O’Hare’s pass despite a nervy wait as the ball trickled into the opposite corner after striking the post.

Swansea had not shown any signs of launching an unlikely comeback, but last season’s top scorer Piroe started the turnaround after 68 minutes when he turned in Ryan Manning’s cross from the left.

Martin had introduced both Oliver Cooper and Armstrong Oxo-Flex in an attempt to salvage something from the match and it was the latter who forced Wilson into a smart save before Fulton fired home the rebound.

And just 16 minutes after Piroe’s tap-in, the comeback was complete.

Cullen, thrown on just a matter of seconds before, was in the right place at the right time to turn in after Piroe’s header had come back off the post, stunning the CBS Arena crowd.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented