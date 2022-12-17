Louis Reed secures Swindon much-needed win at Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Louis Reed’s seventh-minute penalty saw Swindon beat Barrow 1-0 and move up to fourth in League Two.

It was one of just two games to be played in the fourth tier due to the weather, as referee Robert Lewis deemed the Holker Street pitch fit at 12.30pm following a second inspection.

Bluebirds goalkeeper Paul Farman conceded the penalty when he chopped down Jacob Wakeling after Tyrell Warren’s poor back pass.

Reed made no mistake from 12 yards and buried his first goal of the season into the bottom corner.

Farman produced some fine saves to keep the hosts in the game as he denied Wakeling, Tyrese Shade and former Bluebird Remeao Hutton.

Pete Wild’s side desperately pushed for a late leveller.

Richie Bennett went closest as his header took the varnish off the outside of the post before Patrick Brough’s strike went wide.

Farman’s best save of the lot was right at the very end as he denied Tomi Adeloye one-on-one.

Wild’s Barrow started the day in fourth, but failed to take advantage of the call-offs as they slipped to sixth — five points off the top three.

Town are a point ahead after their first win since the end of October.