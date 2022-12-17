Neil Critchley makes winning start as QPR boss with victory over Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Critchley makes winning start as QPR boss with victory over Preston

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 5:29 pm
QPR manager Neil Critchley won his first match in charge at Preston (Tim Markland/PA)
QPR manager Neil Critchley won his first match in charge at Preston (Tim Markland/PA)

Neil Critchley enjoyed the perfect return to Championship management as Jimmy Dunne’s second-half strike fired QPR to a much-needed 1-0 win at Preston.

Dunne’s 58th-minute goal proved the difference between the two sides as Preston were continually frustrated by the visitors.

The result marked the best start possible for former Blackpool boss Critchley, who replaced Michael Beale in the QPR hotseat after his high-profile departure to Rangers last month.

Preston came into the game on the back of a resounding 4-1 victory over Blackburn at Ewood Park and were looking to make it four straight wins in the league.

But QPR were aiming to resurrect their early-season form, with Critchley taking charge of his first game after being appointed – following a brief spell as Aston Villa assistant – during the World Cup break.

It was a cagey opening and Preston’s first half-chance came on 10 minutes when Ryan Ledson played an excellent long ball to Brad Potts but his volley was mis-hit and went well wide.

Minutes later, Ethan Laird created a moment of promise for QPR, cutting into the box before Tim Iroegbunam’s shot went wide.

Iroegbunam then had a more convincing effort as his long-range strike hit the post, with the home fans turning rather hostile.

QPR exposed Preston’s defence with Lyndon Dykes getting plenty of time in the box before giving the ball to Sam Field whose shot was blocked.

Three minutes before half-time, Ben Whiteman came close for the hosts with his shot coming off the foot of a QPR defender and out for a corner, which came to nothing.

QPR had the first real chance of the second half after 52 minutes with Albert Adomah breaking free on the right-hand side before putting in a pinpoint ball across the box to Chris Willock, who volleyed over.

The visitors took the lead after 58 minutes when the unmarked Dunne nudged the ball home in off the crossbar on the end of a corner.

Preston should have equalised six minutes later when Ched Evans played an excellent lay-off to Ben Woodburn, who was through on goal but his shot one-on-one was saved by Seny Dieng.

The hosts put the pressure on towards the end and Potts’ shot after 78 minutes led to calls for a penalty as there appeared to be a possible handball but the appeals were waved away by the referee.

Five minutes later, the visitors came close with Iroegbunam’s effort being tipped over by Freddie Woodman in the Preston goal.

Ryan Lowe’s side had a very good chance to equalise after 89 minutes but Potts’ volley went just wide and the visitors held on for a hard-fought win.

