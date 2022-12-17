Scott Lindsey proud of Swindon after beating off illness to see off Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Lindsey proud of Swindon after beating off illness to see off Barrow

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 6:07 pm
Scott Lindsey’s side are fourth in the table (James Manning/PA)
Scott Lindsey's side are fourth in the table (James Manning/PA)

Swindon boss Scott Lindsey was full of praise for his illness-stricken players after they beat Barrow 1-0 to go fourth in League Two.

The depleted Robins were gifted an early penalty after Tyrell Warren’s poor back pass left goalkeeper Paul Farman with little choice but to bring down Jacob Wakeling.

Louis Reed duly stepped up and buried his first goal of the season and the visitors saw out a battling victory on a rain-soaked afternoon at Holker Street.

The Barrow ground staff and volunteers worked wonders and referee Robert Lewis deemed the pitch playable at 12.30pm following a second inspection with the match one of only two played in the fourth tier.

“I’m really pleased given the circumstances, we’ve got a lot of people missing with a lot of illness in the camp,” revealed Lindsey.

“Ronan Darcy was really poorly and hardly trained this week, Ricky Aguiar was really poorly at the hotel so we left him on the bench.

“We’ve got Cian Harries, Ciaran Brennan, Tom Clayton, Matty Baudry, Ben Gladwin, Saidou Khan and Luke Jephcott all missing and that’s seven players I’ve just named there who are normal starters or have been involved in a lot of the games.

“I’m really proud of the players today because it was a hard game and a tough place to come. I thought we were outstanding.

“Ciaran has gone down with illness, he’s not been in at all all week. He’s still felt feverish late Thursday night so we decided not to take him.

“They had to dig deep and be resilient and I’m proud of them. I felt that we came under a lot of pressure with balls into our box and the boys defended very well.”

Farman produced a string of fine saves to keep the hosts in the game.

But the Bluebirds failed to make it count with their rare glimpses at goal down the other end.

Boss Pete Wild bemoaned his side’s “sluggish start” after a 15-day break as his side slipped to sixth.

He said: “We started sluggishly which was frustrating. I don’t think we got to grips with the pitch as well as they did.

“We know how we want to try and play and how we want to start at home and that’s highly frustrating.

“It’s not a great pass back for the penalty and the pitch does Farms with a touch and it’s a pen. I have no qualms about it.

“It’s a culmination of things that doesn’t give us the greatest start, it puts us on the back foot and then we’re fighting to get that equaliser.

“We looked a bit rusty, didn’t we? That’s not like us. I thought we looked rusty and looked half a yard off it.

“Maybe the ‘is it on? Is it off?’ with the pitch doesn’t help that, but that’s not an excuse. We just didn’t start well.

“What disappoints me the most is we haven’t been able to kickstart December.”

