Steven Schumacher pleased to see Plymouth return to the top of the table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steven Schumacher pleased to see Plymouth return to the top of the table

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 6:13 pm
Steven Schumacher saw his team return to the top of League One (PA)
Steven Schumacher saw his team return to the top of League One (PA)

Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth returned to winning ways – and the Sky Bet League One summit – with a 2-1 home win over basement side Morecambe.

After goals from Niall Ennis and Sam Cosgrove had sealed a first win in five matches, Schumacher beamed: “To have 47 points before the halfway stage and top of the league going into Christmas Day, everybody can be really pleased about that.”

Ipswich lost at Wycombe and Sheffield Wednesday were held at home by Oxford, enabling the Pilgrims to return to the top of the table and capping a good day for Schumacher, who said: “We just needed to focus on our result today.

“We did not need to bother about how Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday got on. We just needed to win the game, that was the most important thing.

“We have got to go to Cheltenham now (on Boxing Day) and put in another good performance if we can, to try and get that 50 points at the halfway mark would be great.”

He continued: “They (Morecambe) have got Cole Stockton, who obviously scored loads of goals last season and is always a threat at the top end of the pitch and they have got good energy in midfield, when they break.

“I was disappointed we conceded to them, especially late on, because it made everyone a bit more nervous for two minutes. But overall I thought we probably deserved the three points.

“I thought we played really well. First half we created some lovely chances and we played some real good football and looked a threat on both sides of the pitch.

“It was nice to have Danny Mayor back so we could attack down both sides.

“Unfortunately we didn’t manage to get an early goal. We had to be patient and thankfully we got over the line and got the three points, which is great.”

Argyle should have taken the lead in the 42nd minute but Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley dived to his left to save Morgan Whittaker’s penalty following a foul on Joe Edwards.

Striker Ennis got the 70th-minute opener, cleverly clipping the ball home at the near post from substitute Ryan Hardie’s pacey cross from the left.

Hardie’s 62nd minute introduction made all the difference to Argyle’s attack.

The Scottish ace was close to making it 2-0 in the 77th minute but his deft touch to beat Ripley, from Cosgrove’s first-time cross, went past the far post.

It did not take long for Cosgrove – on loan from Birmingham – to make it 2-0. He only needed one touch to tuck away Edwards’ measured pass from 12 yards out.

It was a crucial goal as Anthony O’Connor cut in from the right to hammer the ball past Michael Cooper in the home goal in the first minute of stoppage time.

Morecambe’s former Plymouth boss Derek Adams said: “We have come to a team who are top of the table and tried to go toe-to-toe with them.

“It was difficult at times because of the quality they have in their team.

“We started the game very well, we pressed them high up the pitch and they knocked a number of balls out of play and didn’t really create many opportunities at that stage. When they did create an opportunity, it was our fault.

“Over the course of the afternoon, I am very proud of our players because Plymouth have only lost here once this season and they are at the top of the league for a reason.

“Connor Ripley made an excellent penalty save and we had to defend well at times as a number of times they got through and created opportunities.

“We should have had a penalty at 2-1 right at the end of the game, we have watched it back on the video and Cole Stockton gets fouled in the box and that would have been an opportunity to get to 2-2.

“We have come here and put in a very good performance. To come away and lose 2-1 is disappointing but the players gave their all and tried their best to get that victory.

“We were prepared for the game, ready for it and the players showed that all afternoon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented