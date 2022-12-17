Vincent Kompany impressed by Manuel Benson’s game-changing reaction to mistake

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany paid tribute to countryman Manuel Benson after the Belgian winger had a major influence, at both ends of the field, in the Clarets’ 3-1 win over Middlesbrough.

The victory opened a six-point gap at the top of the Championship for Kompany’s side after a dramatic second half which ended with Burnley defender Connor Roberts sent off for handball and Boro missing the resulting penalty.

Earlier, Benson had gifted an opening goal to Michael Carrick’s visitors before responding and scoring twice in seven minutes, taking his tally to seven goals for the season – six in his last nine games.

“I liked his reaction,” said Kompany. “You could see on his face after the mistake. He put his hand up and the next ball he received and drove at someone.

“I think we’re still finding out about each other, I’ve only worked with him for four months, but I saw him put his hand up and he got his reward.

“He has played at some big clubs in Belgium and he has had to handle pressure and come through that and he did that today.

“This was a reference point for him. He can now say, this is what happened to me and this is how I reacted, so there is no reason he can’t do it again if he makes a mistake.”

Victory leaves Burnley with a commanding lead in the chase for automatic promotion, although their manager remained understandably cautious about their prospects.

“The second half was a very complete performance but it is still only halfway,” said Kompany. “I’m sure we will find things to improve because we will need to.

“The first half, we weren’t as good on the ball as we’re used to but that freak goal whipped us into a different tempo and I thought we looked really good.”

The opener came as Benson attempted to keep a loose ball in play on the halfway line but hooked the ball straight back to half-time Boro substitute Duncan Watmore, who finished clinically.

Benson made amends on the hour, though, when he cut in past full-back Ryan Giles in devastating fashion before scoring the equaliser with a low, left-footed drive past Zack Steffen.

And just seven minutes later, Benson put Burnley in front with a dangerous right-wing cross which bounced in off the inside of the goalkeeper’s right-hand post.

And Burnley made it three goals in 12 minutes from Josh Brownhill’s 72nd minute left-wing corner with a panicked Jonny Howson flicking the ball into his own net.

There was late drama when, in the final minute of normal time, Roberts was shown a straight red card having been judged to have punched Chuba Akpom’s header off the Burnley goalline after it had struck the crossbar.

But Akpom’s penalty was saved well by Arijanet Muric, diving smartly low to his right, and Kompany confirmed they will appeal the sending off.

Boro boss Carrick was more concerned about an earlier penalty shout – following contact from Taylor Harwood-Bellis on Akpom – when his side led 1-0.

“For me, if you are goal-side of the ball, protecting it like you’re told to as a kid, and there is contact and you both fall over then I don’t see how you can’t give a free-kick or penalty,” said Carrick. “That’s football.

“I was told there was minimal contact but, for me, I don’t understand how that is not a penalty.

“It’s a big moment in the game. A lot went on after that and, yes, we missed a late penalty but 2-0 would have been a very different game to 1-0.

“We’re frustrated and disappointed. We have to be calm about it. We spoke before the game and said this game was never going to make or break our season.

“I feel we are a better team than we were five, six, seven games ago and maybe that’s why we feel disappointed not getting anything from here.”