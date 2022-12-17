Vincent Kompany impressed by Manuel Benson’s game-changing reaction to mistake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Vincent Kompany impressed by Manuel Benson’s game-changing reaction to mistake

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 6:41 pm
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany saw his side battle back to beat Middlesbrough (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany saw his side battle back to beat Middlesbrough (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany paid tribute to countryman Manuel Benson after the Belgian winger had a major influence, at both ends of the field, in the Clarets’ 3-1 win over Middlesbrough.

The victory opened a six-point gap at the top of the Championship for Kompany’s side after a dramatic second half which ended with Burnley defender Connor Roberts sent off for handball and Boro missing the resulting penalty.

Earlier, Benson had gifted an opening goal to Michael Carrick’s visitors before responding and scoring twice in seven minutes, taking his tally to seven goals for the season – six in his last nine games.

“I liked his reaction,” said Kompany. “You could see on his face after the mistake. He put his hand up and the next ball he received and drove at someone.

“I think we’re still finding out about each other, I’ve only worked with him for four months, but I saw him put his hand up and he got his reward.

“He has played at some big clubs in Belgium and he has had to handle pressure and come through that and he did that today.

“This was a reference point for him. He can now say, this is what happened to me and this is how I reacted, so there is no reason he can’t do it again if he makes a mistake.”

Victory leaves Burnley with a commanding lead in the chase for automatic promotion, although their manager remained understandably cautious about their prospects.

“The second half was a very complete performance but it is still only halfway,” said Kompany. “I’m sure we will find things to improve because we will need to.

“The first half, we weren’t as good on the ball as we’re used to but that freak goal whipped us into a different tempo and I thought we looked really good.”

The opener came as Benson attempted to keep a loose ball in play on the halfway line but hooked the ball straight back to half-time Boro substitute Duncan Watmore, who finished clinically.

Benson made amends on the hour, though, when he cut in past full-back Ryan Giles in devastating fashion before scoring the equaliser with a low, left-footed drive past Zack Steffen.

And just seven minutes later, Benson put Burnley in front with a dangerous right-wing cross which bounced in off the inside of the goalkeeper’s right-hand post.

And Burnley made it three goals in 12 minutes from Josh Brownhill’s 72nd minute left-wing corner with a panicked Jonny Howson flicking the ball into his own net.

There was late drama when, in the final minute of normal time, Roberts was shown a straight red card having been judged to have punched Chuba Akpom’s header off the Burnley goalline after it had struck the crossbar.

But Akpom’s penalty was saved well by Arijanet Muric, diving smartly low to his right, and Kompany confirmed they will appeal the sending off.

Boro boss Carrick was more concerned about an earlier penalty shout – following contact from Taylor Harwood-Bellis on Akpom – when his side led 1-0.

“For me, if you are goal-side of the ball, protecting it like you’re told to as a kid, and there is contact and you both fall over then I don’t see how you can’t give a free-kick or penalty,” said Carrick. “That’s football.

“I was told there was minimal contact but, for me, I don’t understand how that is not a penalty.

“It’s a big moment in the game. A lot went on after that and, yes, we missed a late penalty but 2-0 would have been a very different game to 1-0.

“We’re frustrated and disappointed. We have to be calm about it. We spoke before the game and said this game was never going to make or break our season.

“I feel we are a better team than we were five, six, seven games ago and maybe that’s why we feel disappointed not getting anything from here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented