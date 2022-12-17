Sunderland’s Elliot Embleton taken to hospital with ‘bad injury’ after red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sunderland’s Elliot Embleton taken to hospital with ‘bad injury’ after red card

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 6:43 pm
Sunderland’s Elliot Embleton was shown a red card as he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher (Ian Hodgson/PA).
Sunderland’s Elliot Embleton was shown a red card as he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher (Ian Hodgson/PA).

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said midfielder Elliot Embleton was taken to hospital with what looked “a bad injury” after he was sent off in the 1-1 draw at Hull.

Embleton was shown a red card by referee Gavin Ward in the 59th minute as he was being taken off the pitch on a stretcher, having hurt himself in a challenge on Ryan Woods.

Mowbray said: “He’s gone to hospital, he’s taken an ambulance to hospital and he’s in discomfort.

“I don’t really want to comment on what we think it is, the club doctor thought it was serious enough to go to hospital. It looks like a bad injury.

“I think the referee will be disappointed when he sees it. The ball is bouncing and they both jump, Elliot catches him with his knee and he does flick him with his foot, but it’s an accident.

“It happens fast and maybe the referee sees the player rolling around and holding his head.”

Having been the better side for large periods of the game against the Black Cats, City struggled to find the breakthrough at the MKM Stadium and even missed a penalty through Oscar Estupinan at the start of the second half.

Sunderland’s 74th-minute opener through Ross Stewart came as a real sucker punch to the home side as the striker latched on to a long ball over the top from Patrick Roberts and slotted his finish under Matt Ingram.

However, the Tigers hit back to seal a point as Ozan Tufan hooked home an equaliser with eight minutes remaining.

Mowbray was pleased with what he saw from his side as they held out for a draw despite their numerical disadvantage.

“I thought in the first half we generally controlled the game, I think on the breakaways we looked a threat,” the Sunderland boss added.

“Obviously with 10 men it was very, very difficult, but credit to the team that we came away with a point.

“They’re disappointed in the dressing room, but they shouldn’t be, we were playing against a team on the up and a team with a lot of confidence.”

Hull boss Liam Rosenior described the result as “two points dropped”, despite seeing his side come from behind to salvage a point.

He was, though, proud of how his team responded to adversity and believes they are starting to turn a corner in the battle to climb away from the Championship’s bottom three.

“We speak about not conceding in transition, one straight ball, we switch off and the quality that Ross Stewart has, he’s going to take that chance,” Rosenior said. “I was really delighted with the response, to come back into the game and play our way into the game.

“It is two points dropped, but that’s because we were the dominant, better team.

“The first half was edgy, we had to be organised and difficult to beat, but in the second half we came out of the traps, we won the penalty, didn’t take the opportunity, but overall we were on top and it is two points dropped because we played at a really good level.

“We need to turn those draws into wins, but I see real signs of progress in terms of performance levels in the group. In terms of our organisation we look more solid and difficult to beat.

“We’re on the verge of being a really good team and that’s a pleasing aspect for me at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented