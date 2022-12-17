Darren Moore urges Sheffield Wednesday to keep fighting after Oxford stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted his side have been struggling on the ball in recent weeks after their goalless League One draw at home to Oxford.

Josh Murphy could have won it for the visitors in stoppage time but goalkeeper Cameron Dawson saved his penalty.

Moore said: “We were dogged off the ball but we could’ve been much smoother on the ball today. We just couldn’t get that final touch, there were a couple of goal-mouth scrambles but we couldn’t force the goal.

“I’m pleased for Cameron (Dawson), he’s had to wait his turn. He’s done so well today and the penalty save is the icing on the cake.

“On the ball, it’s not quite happening for us at the minute but we have to stick together and keep that fighting spirit.

“It’s almost like we were sat waiting for something to happen. There were large quiet spells which suited Oxford as the away team.

“As the home side, we have to force the urgency but the game only came alive in the last 15 minutes.

“It could be a number of things. It could be the team cohesion or not taking those chances and letting it get on top of us.

“I’ve been worried about it for a few weeks, our game isn’t running as clean as we want it to be but we need to be strong and disciplined in mind and character. The only way I know how to make a change is by putting in work on the training ground.”

Oxford manager Karl Robinson rued his side’s missed chances.

Robinson said: “I’m fuming, to be honest. That 90 minutes epitomises our whole season. We’ve been very good at stages but we’ve not been scoring enough goals.

“The penalty miss will be the talking point but Josh (Murphy) was brilliant when he came on, he looked like a top Championship player. He is a talented young man and this won’t knock his confidence.

“I thought we were completely comfortable, there was only 10 minutes where we had a wobble. We showed real quality and endeavour.

“We looked a cut above against a top team and I’m stood here really frustrated we’ve not won. We’ve missed opportunities you’d expect to take at this level.

“I don’t remember Wednesday putting us under consistent pressure. These are the types of teams you want to play.

“Just look at some of the positive results we’ve had against the top teams. We’re letting ourselves down in games like Accrington and Cheltenham where we’ve had so many chances and not taken them.

“I’m not happy because this is two points dropped. The amount of opportunities we’ve had to kill the game is unbelievable. It shows how far we’ve come.”