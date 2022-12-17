I want more – Paul Warne demands better from Derby despite 4-0 win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derby head coach Paul Warne was not satisfied with his team’s performance, despite a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Forest Green.

A David McGoldrick hat-trick, following Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s early opener, helped take Derby into the top six in League One, but Warne felt his side could have done even better.

Warne said: “I was happy with parts of it. I was happy with our second-half performance, but I thought the scoreline at half-time flattered us.

“The game was flat and felt like a game at the end of the season when there is nothing to play for. I am not saying we were bad but just not as good as we can be.

“I didn’t go in at half-time dancing a jig thinking we have got this on lockdown. I thought the next goal would be important and that seemed to be the case.

“We dominated the second half, we were deserved winners, but maybe I just want utopia all the time, I want us to be unbelievable in every department in every minute of the game.

“I want more, I get frustrated with many things, so I definitely want more out of this group and I think they’ve got it.”

Derby were in charge from the moment Mendez-Laing cut in on the right side of the area and bent a left-footed shot into the bottom corner in the fifth minute.

A four-man move in the 21st minute was finished by McGoldrick and, although Bryan Fiabema headed over from six yards, Forest Green rarely threatened.

Luke McGee kept the visitors in the game with a full length save to keep out a Max Bird volley in the 32nd minute, but Derby wrapped up the points in the second half.

McGoldrick turned brilliantly in the 69th minute to score with a left-footed shot from just inside the area and grabbed his third from close range three minutes from time after his header came back off a post.

Forest Green head coach Ian Burchnall said: “The better team won, they were far better than us today and we suffered a little bit with the changes we had to make.

“I think we knew when we came here it would be very difficult. We needed to be in the game for longer, but the early goal we conceded was a little bit soft and after that it’s a bit of a mountain to climb.

“We had a big chance at 2-0 but, other than that, let’s be honest, they looked far superior and I think McGoldrick’s performance was right at the very top level, it was an outstanding individual performance that we couldn’t deal with.”