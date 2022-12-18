Harry Brook ton helps England take 50-run lead in final Test against Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Brook ton helps England take 50-run lead in final Test against Pakistan

By Press Association
December 18, 2022, 12:57 pm Updated: December 18, 2022, 1:01 pm
Harry Brook scored a masterful century as England recovered from the loss of early wickets to take a 50-run lead against Pakistan (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Harry Brook scored a masterful century as England recovered from the loss of early wickets to take a 50-run lead against Pakistan (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Harry Brook hit a brilliant century as England recovered from the loss of early wickets to take a 50-run lead against Pakistan on the second day of the third Test in Karachi.

England resumed after lunch on 140 for four, but a stand of 117 for the sixth wicket between Brook and Ben Foakes changed the momentum, before they were bowled out for 354.

Brook has made a fine start in the Test arena after receiving his first cap in the summer of 2022 – but has taken it to another level in Pakistan, threatening numerous records in the process.

Gilbert Jessop’s 120-year-old record for the fastest-ever century was briefly under threat at Rawalpindi, and here he surpassed David Gower’s total of 449 for the most runs scored by an Englishman in Pakistan set in the 1983-84 series.

There was one moment of contention during Brook’s 111, when he left his captain Ben Stokes stranded going for an achievable third run with Stokes run out for 26.

Stokes’ wicket left England 145 for five, but the arrival of Foakes calmed the tourists’ nerves and run rate.

Ben Foakes
Ben Foakes gave Harry Brook crucial support (PA)

The wicketkeeper, who was brought back into the side for the final Test of the series, played a composed, more traditional Test innings of 64 from 121 balls.

Foakes was not well enough to take the field ahead of the first Test at Rawalpindi, and England stuck with Ollie Pope taking the gloves for the second Test at Multan which clinched the series victory.

Having been handed a reprieve on nine, when he was given out but successfully overturned the on-field decision, Foakes went on to bring up his half century from 100 balls.

Mark Wood file photo
Mark Wood added vital runs down the order (PA)

There were useful batting contributions from the England bowlers, with Mark Wood scoring 35 from 41 deliveries and Ollie Robinson a quick-fire 29 from 20 balls including five boundaries.

Rehan Ahmed got off the mark first ball in his maiden Test innings with a confident flick down leg, but was caught third ball by Saud Shakeel at midwicket for just one run.

Earlier in the day, Pope had scored a half century from 63 balls including four boundaries.

Joe Root was out first ball, with Nauman Ali picking up two quick wickets of Ben Duckett and the former England captain.

Both Abrar Ahmed and Nauman finished with four wickets each, with just the one wicket for debutant Mohammad Wasim.

