Richarlison’s acrobatic effort to Mbappe’s magic moment – World Cup’s best goals

By Press Association
December 18, 2022, 5:59 pm
Richarlison scores a stunning effort against Serbia (Mike Egerton/PA)
There were some memorable goals scored at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

From acrobatic efforts to clever set-pieces, there were plenty of fine strikes to get the crowds off their feet.

Here, the PA news agency selects six of the best from across the tournament.

Salem Al Dawsari – Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2, Group C

Al Dawsari’s memorable goal sealed Saudi Arabia’s remarkable comeback win over eventual champions Argentina.

It was an effort Lionel Messi would have been proud of. Argentina seemingly escaped danger as a shot was blocked, but the Al Hilal winger picked up the ball on the edge of the box, jinked past two defenders and curled a strike into the top-right corner.

The Saudi fans inside Lusail Stadium erupted at a goal that ultimately led to one of the biggest upsets in the history of the finals.

Richarlison – Brazil 2 Serbia 0, Group G

Having turned home a deflection to open the scoring, Tottenham forward Richarlison doubled the lead with a stunning effort.

Collecting a Vinicius Junior cross, Richarlison controlled the ball and lifted it above him in one motion.

He then twisted his body, executing a fine, acrobatic volley which flew past the outstretched glove of Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the Serbia goal.

Richarlison – Brazil 4 South Korea 1, last 16

The Spurs man returned with another stunning effort – but this time with an altogether different kind of goal.

The third goal inside the opening 30 minutes practically assured Brazil’s safe passage into an ultimately ill-fated quarter-final against Croatia.

Richarlison won an aerial duel before juggling the ball three times on his head. More skills, this time with his feet, led to a pass into Marquinhos, who played in Thiago Silva and a through ball into the perfectly timed run of Richarlison allowed him to slot home a memorable team goal.

Wout Weghorst – Netherlands 2 Argentina 2, quarter-final

With the Netherlands 2-0 down, Louis van Gaal turned to his bench and introduced Weghorst – currently on loan at Besiktas from Sky Bet Championship side Burnley.

The 30-year-old halved the deficit with a well-taken header but it was his second goal, deep into stoppage time, that will go down in World Cup folklore.

The Dutch were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box but instead of shooting Teun Koopmeiners played a low pass into the area and Weghorst held off his man to fire home.

Angel Di Maria – Argentina 3 France 3, final

Recalled to the Argentina team for the final, Di Maria made his mark by winning a penalty and then finishing off a lovely team move.

Alexis Mac Allister found Lionel Messi, who played the ball into the path of Julian Alvarez on the right.

The Manchester City forward then instantly played in Mac Allister behind the France defence and his inch-perfect pass was swept in first time by Di Maria.

Kylian Mbappe – Argentina 3 France 3, final

Mbappe completed a stunning comeback seconds after pulling one back from the penalty spot.

The Paris St Germain forward headed down to Marcus Thuram and then spun in behind his marker.

He kept his eye on Thuram’s looped return ball all the way before volleying into the far corner to bring France back level. He would go on to complete a hat-trick but it was not enough for France to retain their title.

