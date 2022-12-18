Traditional Arab robe worn by Lionel Messi to collect World Cup raises eyebrows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Traditional Arab robe worn by Lionel Messi to collect World Cup raises eyebrows

By Press Association
December 18, 2022, 9:57 pm Updated: December 18, 2022, 11:31 pm
Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani dresses Argentina’s Lionel Messi with traditional Arab bisht ahead of the World Cup trophy presentation
Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani dresses Argentina’s Lionel Messi with traditional Arab bisht ahead of the World Cup trophy presentation

Gary Lineker and Pablo Zabaleta were left baffled by the sight of Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup in a see-through black robe.

Argentina captain Messi scored twice in the dramatic 3-3 draw with France before his side triumphed on penalties to finally win football’s ultimate prize at the age of 35.

At the trophy presentation he was offered a bisht, a traditional Arab cloak, to wear by the Emir of Qatar.

Messi allowed the Emir to place the robe around his shoulders before taking the trophy from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and lifting it in front of his ecstatic team-mates.

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup wearing a traditional Arab robe over his Argentina shirt (Martin Rickett/PA)

BBC presenter Lineker felt the decision spoiled what should have been a “magic moment”.

The former England striker said: “This is a magic moment. It seems a shame in a way that they’ve covered up Messi in his Argentina shirt.”

Ex-Argentina defender Zabaleta agreed, saying on BBC One: “Just why? No reason to do that.”

FIFA has been asked to comment by the PA news agency.

The Emir, Sheikh Tamim, wrote on Twitter: “I congratulate the Argentine national team for winning the Qatar World Cup 2022, and the French national team… and I thank all the teams for their wonderful play, and the fans who enthusiastically encouraged them.

“In conclusion, we have fulfilled our promise to organise an exceptional championship from the Arab countries, which provided an opportunity for the peoples of the world to learn about the richness of our culture and the originality of our values.”

Dr Mustafa Baig, a lecturer in Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter, told PA that the bisht is a formal robe worn by royalty, dignitaries, grooms on their wedding day, and graduates at graduation ceremonies.

“So only a select few people would actually wear the bisht,” he said.

Speaking about Messi wearing the garment, Dr Baig said: “They basically honoured him by putting it over his shoulders.

“It’s like a mark of honour, and just kind of a cultural welcoming and a cultural acceptance.”

Dr Baig said it is also representative of Qatar’s national dress – but only at important occasions.

“And this is a top occasion. I mean, there’s probably no bigger occasion, so they put it on him as a mark of honour,” he said.

Dr Baig said he saw it as “an embrace by Messi of the local culture”, adding that it was “a pretty cool thing” for Qatar to do and “smart thinking” on their behalf.

