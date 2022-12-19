Lionel Messi not ready to call time on international career just yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lionel Messi not ready to call time on international career just yet

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 4:31 am
Argentina’s Lionel Messi sits with family members after the World Cup final (Adam Davy/PA)
Argentina’s Lionel Messi sits with family members after the World Cup final (Adam Davy/PA)

World Cup winner Lionel Messi is not ready to call time on his glittering international career just yet.

The 35-year-old led from the front with two goals in a thrilling 3-3 extra-time draw with France in Qatar on Sunday and then scored in the penalty shoot-out as Argentina lifted the trophy for the third time, but the first for him.

Messi had indicated during the build-up to the final that the game would be his last on the world stage, but speaking afterwards he told Argentinian TV station TyC Sports: “Obviously I wanted to cap my career with this and I can’t ask for anything more.

“What will happen after this? I’ve managed to win the Copa America and the World Cup almost at the end…

“I love football, it’s what I do. I enjoy being in the national team and want to continue by experiencing a few more games as a world champion.”

Whether or not “a few more games” will constitute a title defence in four years’ time remains to be seen, but head coach Lionel Scaloni is hoping so.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Scaloni said: “First of all, we need to save him a spot for the next World Cup in 2026. If he wants to keep playing, he’ll be with us.”

Scaloni saw his side pegged back twice, firstly as a result of Kylian Mbappe’s quick-fire double after Messi’s penalty and Angel Di Maria’s strike had put them in control, and then courtesy of Mbappe’s third – just the second hat-trick in the final – following another Messi goal, before they eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties.

He said: “The match was completely insane. It wasn’t in my plans. I didn’t envisage to be World Cup winners, but now we are and the most important thing is how we achieved this.”

Scaloni’s emotions were in stark contrast to those of opposite number Didier Deschamps.

Deschamps, who guided his side to glory in Russia in 2018, said: “Those first 70 minutes or so, we were playing a very aggressive and dynamic opponent and we just weren’t up to the same level for a number of reasons.

“But, nevertheless, we managed to come back from the dead and we made a magnificent comeback from what was a very difficult situation.

“I really must congratulate Argentina because they showed great quality, great aggression, experience and some very cunning football out there.”

