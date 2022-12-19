[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lionel Messi got the better of hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe in the battle of football’s superstars as Argentina beat France on penalties to lift the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

A day after Mislav Orsic had secured third place for Croatia, Messi scored twice before lifting the trophy which completed a full set of honours for him.

On the domestic front, Celtic left it late to cement their place at the top of the cinch Premiership with victory at Aberdeen, while British and Irish sides continued their Heineken Champions Cup campaigns.

In cricket, Harry Brook’s hugely impressive form in Pakistan reached new heights with a third century, while Australia completed a first Test victory over South Africa in Brisbane inside two days.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup as he prepares to lift it aloft (Mike Egerton/PA)

France’s Kylian Mbappe stares disconsolately at the World Cup trophy after finishing on the losing side despite scoring a hat-trick (Martin Rickett/PA)

Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel scores the winning penalty in the shoot-out (Mike Egerton/PA)

Croatia’s Luka Modric (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after beating Morocco to finish third (Adam Davy/PA)

Celtic’s Callum McGregor celebrates his 87th-minute winner at Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)

England’s Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the third Test against Pakistan in Karachi (Fareed Khan/AP/PA)

England’s Ben Foakes, (centre back) appeals unsuccessfully for LBW against Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (Fareed Khan/AP/PA)

Australia’s Pat Cummins (second left), celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Anrich Nortje on day two of the first Test in Brisbane (Tertius Pickard/AP/PA)

Edinburgh’s Glen Young (centre left) wins a line-out in front of Castres’ Theo Hannoyer in the Heineken Champions Cup match at the DAM Health Stadium (Robert Perry/PA)

Ulster’s Tom Stewart (centre, red cap) is tackled during the Heineken Champions Cup match against La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium (Brian Lawless/PA)

Stefanos Tsitsipas holds his trophy after beating Andrey Rublev in the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi (Kamran Jebreili/AP/PA)

Annika Sorenstam, (right) talks to her son Will McGee (left) on the first tee during the pro-am at the PNC Championship in Orlando (Kevin Kolczynski/AP/PA)

Lisa Ashton (right) congratulates Ryan Meikle on his victory during day three of the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (John Walton/PA)