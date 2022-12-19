Alexis Mac Allister says Lionel Messi is the best player in history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alexis Mac Allister says Lionel Messi is the best player in history

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 7:09 am Updated: December 19, 2022, 7:17 am
Lionel Messi and Alexis Mac Allister (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lionel Messi and Alexis Mac Allister (Peter Byrne/PA)

Alexis Mac Allister hailed “humble” Lionel Messi as the best player in history after he lifted the World Cup with Argentina.

In arguably the greatest final of all time, Argentina ran out 4-2 winners on penalties after a 3-3 draw with France.

Messi opened the scoring from the spot and had put Lionel Scaloni’s men ahead in extra-time, before slotting home in the shoot-out.

Argentina would have coasted to victory had Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe not hit a hat-trick for the defending champions.

But it was the 35-year-old who eventually captained La Albiceleste to victory, raising the trophy high into the Qatar night having also been awarded the golden ball for player of the tournament.

Asked what made the difference in the final, Brighton midfielder Mac Allister replied: “It is always Messi, it is always Messi. He is fantastic.

“I cannot explain in words what I am feeling now, I think this team gave everything on the pitch so I’m really happy for the result.”

Mac Allister himself has impressed in the finals and he played a major part in teeing up Angel Di Maria’s goal as Argentina went in two goals up at half-time.

They were pinned back by a 97-second Mbappe brace to take the game into extra-time and Mac Allister was replaced just moments before the France forward completed his hat-trick to cancel out Messi’s extra-time opener.

With Messi now adding football’s biggest prize to his already packed trophy cabinet he has, in Mac Allister’s eyes, sealed his place as the very best.

“I think he is the best player in the world, the best player of all time,” he told ITV Sport.

“He is amazing, he is a really nice guy, he is humble so he has everything to be the best player in history so it is amazing to share a dressing room with him and I’m very grateful.”

Mac Allister’s sentiment was echoed by team-mate Rodrigo De Paul, the Atletico Madrid man telling Gol Mundial: “Lionel Messi is the best in history. There’s no doubt about it.

“He showed it throughout the game, he showed it throughout the tournament. He was the best ever.

“He showed it even at 35. The best captain I’ve ever seen in my life.”

