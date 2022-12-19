Alexis Mac Allister says Lionel Messi is the best player in history

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alexis Mac Allister hailed “humble” Lionel Messi as the best player in history after he lifted the World Cup with Argentina.

In arguably the greatest final of all time, Argentina ran out 4-2 winners on penalties after a 3-3 draw with France.

Messi opened the scoring from the spot and had put Lionel Scaloni’s men ahead in extra-time, before slotting home in the shoot-out.

Argentina would have coasted to victory had Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe not hit a hat-trick for the defending champions.

But it was the 35-year-old who eventually captained La Albiceleste to victory, raising the trophy high into the Qatar night having also been awarded the golden ball for player of the tournament.

Asked what made the difference in the final, Brighton midfielder Mac Allister replied: “It is always Messi, it is always Messi. He is fantastic.

“I cannot explain in words what I am feeling now, I think this team gave everything on the pitch so I’m really happy for the result.”

Mac Allister himself has impressed in the finals and he played a major part in teeing up Angel Di Maria’s goal as Argentina went in two goals up at half-time.

They were pinned back by a 97-second Mbappe brace to take the game into extra-time and Mac Allister was replaced just moments before the France forward completed his hat-trick to cancel out Messi’s extra-time opener.

With Messi now adding football’s biggest prize to his already packed trophy cabinet he has, in Mac Allister’s eyes, sealed his place as the very best.

“I think he is the best player in the world, the best player of all time,” he told ITV Sport.

“He is amazing, he is a really nice guy, he is humble so he has everything to be the best player in history so it is amazing to share a dressing room with him and I’m very grateful.”

Mac Allister’s sentiment was echoed by team-mate Rodrigo De Paul, the Atletico Madrid man telling Gol Mundial: “Lionel Messi is the best in history. There’s no doubt about it.

“He showed it throughout the game, he showed it throughout the tournament. He was the best ever.

“He showed it even at 35. The best captain I’ve ever seen in my life.”