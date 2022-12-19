Hugo Lloris hopes new Kylian Mbappe-led generation can keep France flying high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hugo Lloris hopes new Kylian Mbappe-led generation can keep France flying high

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 10:17 am
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had to settle for a runners-up medal this time around (
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had to settle for a runners-up medal this time around (

France captain Hugo Lloris believes Sunday’s gut-wrenching World Cup final defeat to Argentina was a passing of the torch for French football.

The reigning champions lost 4-2 on penalties having drawn a thrilling final 3-3 at Lusail Stadium, where Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick had twice brought them back into the contest.

The forward hit a 97-second brace to cancel out Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria goals to take the final into extra time, where Mbappe struck a second penalty of the night to draw France level after Messi had scored again.

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final to finish as the tournament’s top scorer (Martin Rickett/PA)

They ultimately slipped to defeat as Kingsley Coman’s spot-kick was saved and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide.

However, with Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann the only outfield players in Didier Deschamps’ squad over the age of 30, Lloris feels the experience in Qatar can help a young group in the coming years.

“I believe that this tournament can be used for the future of the France team,” he said.

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
Antoine Griezmann (left) and Olivier Giroud (centre) are two of France’s elder statesmen (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It was a bit of a handover between a generation arriving in the last phase of their career and a new generation led by Kylian.

“He showed strong leadership in this tournament and even more so in this final. We must keep this France team at the top.”

Lloris, 35, had lifted the World Cup four years ago in Russia but could not help Les Bleus retain their crown in Qatar.

The Tottenham goalkeeper put the defeat down to a slow start for a team who had been struggling with illness in the camp in the days prior to the final.

“The regret we can have is this first half,” he said.

“We were beaten in all aspects of the game. Despite that, in the second half, we came back with other intentions.

“We did it, also thanks to the talent of Kylian Mbappe – who knew how to carry the team through an important moment.

“I think we were a bit too passive in the first half and it made a lot of damage

“We (had to) run after the score, we came back into the game twice. We found the spirit, we found the energy to come back but it was not enough – penalties, it’s always painful, but it’s football.

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
Argentina captain Lionel Messi led his side to World Cup glory (Martin Rickett/PA)

“There were a lot of great players in both sides. But it’s true that Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappe are very special and I think they were top (in final), they were top for their team and when you are on the wrong side, it’s always difficult to find the words, it is always painful.

“I think we gave our best from the start until the end of this tournament. We gave our best. We never give up. Even in this final after 2-0 down, we didn’t give up and we can be proud of that.”

