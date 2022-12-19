Gatland and Borthwick enter the fray – new coaches ready for Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gatland and Borthwick enter the fray – new coaches ready for Six Nations

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 12:08 pm
Warren Gatland (second left) with members of his coaching staff Steve Borthwick (left), Rob Howley and Andy Farrell (right) following a press conference to announce the 2017 British and Irish Lions coaching staff at Carlton House, Dublin.
This season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship will see a familiar face and an exciting international newcomer in the coaches’ corner.

Warren Gatland has returned for a second stint with Wales, replacing Wayne Pivac, while Steve Borthwick takes the England reins after Eddie Jones was sacked two weeks ago.

Here the PA news agency looks at the four men at the helm for the four home countries heading into the Six Nations and next year’s World Cup in France.

Steve Borthwick (England)

Steve Borthwick
Steve Borthwick, left, with his predecessor as England head coach Eddie Jones (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Former England forwards coach and captain Borthwick arrives at Twickenham as Jones’ England successor with an impressive CV.

He played in 57 Tests and clocked up close to 400 appearances for Bath and Saracens as an outstanding second-row forward.

He joined Leicester as head coach in 2020, and his second season at the helm saw Tigers crowned Gallagher Premiership champions.

Borthwick’s England stint starts against Scotland at February 4, with defending Six Nations champions France and current world number one team Ireland lining up as their final two opponents before World Cup warm-up games in August and a September 9 tournament opener against Argentina.

He will need to hit the ground running.

Warren Gatland (Wales)

Warren Gatland is back in charge of Wales
Warren Gatland is back in charge of Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

The odds just a couple of months ago would have been distant on New Zealander Gatland being back in charge of Wales.

During a 12-year reign from 2007 to 2019, Wales won four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, reached two World Cup semi-finals and were briefly the world’s number one team.

The stars aligned for the Welsh Rugby Union, though, with a miserable 2022 that included home defeats against Italy and Georgia spelling the end for Pivac.

Gatland has returned initially for the Six Nations and World Cup, and while Wales currently look some way short of challenging France and Ireland, do not bet against the 59-year-old making an immediate impact.

Gregor Townsend (Scotland)

Gregor Townsend
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend faces a tough World Cup assignment (Jane Barlow/PA)

Townsend took over as Scotland head coach in 2017 and some impressive wins included a first victory over England at Twickenham for 38 years, while the likes of France and Australia have also been toppled, but the Scots continue to search for consistency.

They should have beaten New Zealand during this season’s Autumn Nations Series, but lost after leading 23-14 in the second half.

Scotland finished fourth in the last Six Nations, and a Twickenham opener this time against England represents a tough assignment, while their World Cup pool is ferociously difficult as it also includes South Africa and Ireland, with only two teams qualifying for the last eight.

Scotland have progressed under Townsend, but they now need to find another gear.

Andy Farrell (Ireland)

France v Ireland – Guinness Six Nations – Stade de France
Andy Farrell has got Ireland firing (PA)

Former rugby league star Farrell has made a huge impression with Ireland since succeeding Joe Schmidt after the 2019 World Cup.

Following a steady rather than spectacular beginning, Farrell’s team have attained heights that Irish rugby could only previously have dreamt about.

In 2022, they won a Six Nations Triple Crown, claimed a Test series triumph against the All Blacks in New Zealand and rose to become the number one team in the world.

They will be among the Six Nations title favourites, but it is at the World Cup where they will be judged, with tournament history showing that Ireland have never progressed beyond the quarter-final stage.

It is a record Farrell will be desperate to change.

