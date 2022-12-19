World Cup 2022: English-based contingent top list of minutes played in Qatar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

World Cup 2022: English-based contingent top list of minutes played in Qatar

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 12:40 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 5:24 pm
Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez starred for Argentina at the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez starred for Argentina at the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

English-based players accounted for a quarter of minutes played at the World Cup, PA news agency analysis shows.

The Premier League was the leading division at the tournament, with a total of 33,786 minutes shared between 121 players, ahead of Spain’s LaLiga (18,343), Germany’s Bundesliga (14,289) and Italy’s Serie A (13,865).

Added to 2,723 minutes from the Championship and 41 from League One, English clubs contributed twice as many minutes (25 per cent) as the next-most represented country (Spain, 13 per cent).

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

Apart from England and Wales, the United States were most-reliant on English-based players for minutes (51 per cent), ahead of Brazil (48 per cent) and Senegal (47 per cent).

A third of Argentina’s minutes (33 per cent) came from players who will be returning to England, compared with a fifth of France’s (19 per cent).

Meanwhile, Qatar and Saudi Arabia were the only two nations with zero representation from England’s domestic pyramid.

Alvarez emergence highlights Man City depth

Argentina's Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi
Man City’s Julian Alvarez formed an effective partnership with Lionel Messi (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City topped the list of most-represented clubs in Qatar, with their contingent combining for more than 5,000 minutes.

Pep Guardiola’s squad led the way from Barcelona, with Tottenham and Manchester United completing the top four ahead of Real Madrid.

Barca sent 17 players to Qatar but three never made it onto the pitch – Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany), Eric Garcia (Spain) and Ronald Araujo (Uruguay) – while all 16 Man City representatives featured.

The emergence of Julian Alvarez for Argentina underlines the strength of City’s squad. Despite playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland at club level, the 22-year-old starred with a four-goal contribution that Lionel Messi described as “spectacular”.

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

Man City players recorded the most minutes in the group phase (3,207) and the knockout rounds (1,973), although Alvarez was their sole representative in the final.

Atletico Madrid were the most common club on show during Sunday’s showpiece, with four players combining for 303 minutes. Antoine Griezmann, Rodrigo De Paul and Nahuel Molina all started the game, while Angel Correa came off the bench.

Spurs were the only Premier League side with multiple players on the pitch, in France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Argentina defender Cristian Romero.

Aston Villa (Emiliano Martinez), Brighton (Alexis Mac Allister), Man Utd (Raphael Varane) and Liverpool (Ibrahima Konate) all had one player feature.

PSG stars perform

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe
PSG’s front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored 17 goals between them in Qatar (Julien Poupart/PA)

Paris St Germain contributed the most World Cup goals of any club (18), thanks to their star-studded strikeforce.

France’s Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final to take his tally to eight goals for the tournament and win the Golden Boot ahead of Argentina’s Messi (seven). Neymar also chipped in with two for Brazil, while midfielder Carlos Soler scored in Spain’s rout of Costa Rica.

No other club reached double figures for goals, with Barcelona and Man City trailing far behind PSG on eight apiece.

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid players had a poor tournament in front of goal.

The Real party – including the likes of Vinicius Junior, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio – mustered only three goals from 56 attempts, at a conversion rate of around five per cent.

Similarly, Bayern’s predominantly German frontline misfired as the 2014 winners crashed out in the group stage for a second successive World Cup.

Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala managed a solitary goal between them from 29 shots, while strikes from Canada’s Alphonso Davies and Cameroon’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting improved the club’s ratio slightly to three goals from 55 efforts.

