The youngest bowlers to take five wickets in a men’s Test innings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The youngest bowlers to take five wickets in a men’s Test innings

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 12:51 pm
Rehan Ahmed made history in Karachi (Fareed Khan/AP)
Rehan Ahmed made history in Karachi (Fareed Khan/AP)

England spinner Rehan Ahmed became the sixth-youngest bowler to take five wickets in a men’s Test innings as Pakistan were bowled out for 216 in Karachi.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the players ahead of him on the list.

Nasim-ul-Ghani, Pakistan

Five for 116 v West Indies, 1958, aged 16 years and 303 days

The slow left-armer began his haul with the prize wicket of Sir Garry Sobers, who made a century in each innings of the West Indies’ win. Nasim emerged with huge credit despite the defeat, adding the scalps of Everton Weekes and Rohan Kanhai. He went on to play 29 Tests in all, taking 52 wickets at an average of 37.67.

Naseem Shah, Pakistan

Naseem Shah
Naseem Shah was just days too late to break the record (Dan Mullan/PA)

Five for 31 v Sri Lanka, 2019, aged 16 years and 307 days

The paceman missed out on his compatriot’s record by just four days as he helped bowl out Sri Lanka for 212 and secure a 263-run win. The wickets of Kusal Mendis for a duck and Dinesh Chandimal for two put early holes in the chase and he later picked up Dilruwan Perera and Lasith Embuldeniya in successive balls. Vishwa Fernando survived the hat-trick ball but then became Shah’s fifth victim. They remain his best figures in 14 Tests to date, with 38 wickets at 36.94.

Mohammad Amir, Pakistan

Mohammad Amir
Mohammad Amir made a flying start before a spot-fixing ban interrupted his career (Gareth Copley/PA)

Five for 79 v Australia, 2009, aged 17 years and 257 days

Pakistan continue to monopolise the list, with Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Michael Clarke, Marcus North and Brad Haddin making for a strong list of victims for Amir. He served a five-year ban when, aged 18, he was part of a spot-fixing plot by bowling deliberate no-balls against England at Lord’s but returned to play a key role in his side’s attack.

Enamul Haque Jr, Bangladesh

Six for 45 v Zimbabwe, 2005, aged 18 years and 32 days

After a wicketless first innings, Enamul produced the best figures on this list in the second as he took out key men Stuart Matsikenyeri, Hamilton Masakadza and Brendan Taylor, added Tatenda Taibu for a duck and finished the job against tail-enders Graeme Cremer and Chris Mpofu. He also took seven for 95 in the next Test but that was the peak of his 15-Test career, which ended with 44 wickets at 40.61.

Daniel Vettori, New Zealand

Daniel Vettori
Daniel Vettori made an impact early in his impressive Test career (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Five for 84 v Sri Lanka, 1997, aged 18 years and 46 days

Having narrowly missed out in the first innings with four for 46, the left-armer added his name to the list in the second with Arjuna Ranatunga and Tillakaratne Dilshan the pick of his wickets. By far the most successful player on this list, he played 113 Tests – 32 as captain – and took 362 wickets at 34.36 with 20 five-wicket hauls, adding six hundreds and 23 fifties as he averaged 30 with the bat.

Rehan Ahmed, England

Five for 48 v Pakistan, 2022, aged 18 years and 128 days

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel both made half-centuries in a stand of 110 before Ahmed removed both, adding the scalps of Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim and Agha Salman to become the youngest debutant to take a five-wicket haul – beating out current Australia captain Pat Cummins. He was then handed the reimagined ‘nighthawk’ role in England’s batting line-up and celebrated by smashing namesake spinner Abrar Ahmed back over his head for four first ball.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented