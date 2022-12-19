Keep faith and beat big nations – how Southgate can help England take next step

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keep faith and beat big nations – how Southgate can help England take next step

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 1:10 pm
Gareth Southgate will begin preparations for England’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Southgate will begin preparations for England's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign (Adam Davy/PA)

Gareth Southgate can turn his attention to Euro 2024 after deciding to stay on as England manager.

England begin their qualification campaign in March with a repeat of last year’s European Championship final against Italy and also face Ukraine, Malta and North Macedonia.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how Southgate can turn England into champions.

Keep the faith

Not all quarter-final exits are equal. Yes there was a familiarity about England’s loss to France in the last eight in Qatar but Southgate’s young side looked genuine World Cup contenders and there could have been no complaints had the result gone the other way. In particular, the 4-3-3 formation allowed England’s exciting forward players to flourish without proving too costly defensively.

Start better

Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount celebrate
Jude Bellingham, left, scored England’s earliest goal in Qatar (Mike Egerton/PA)

The one major criticism of England’s performances in Qatar was their tendency to start slowly. They did not score a goal in the first 30 minutes in any of their five matches. France punished Southgate’s side with an early goal and, although England responded very well in the second half, things might have played out differently had they found the same intensity in the opening 45 minutes.

Cultivate Bellingham

While many England players impressed in Qatar, the stand-out was clearly teenager Jude Bellingham. His energy and dynamism in midfield is a huge asset on the international stage and his maturity for a 19-year-old is remarkable. Southgate is blessed with many options in midfield and attack but Bellingham is a player to build a side around.

In-game tactics

Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate is staying on as England manager (Adam Davy/PA)

Southgate’s detractors, and there remain a sizeable number, frequently highlight his use of substitutes as a weakness. He certainly has the players to change a game from the bench and has a tendency to err towards conservatism. A little more boldness could help England take that next small step.

Defensive strength

Fikayo Tomori
AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori missed out on the World Cup squad (Adam Davy/PA)

John Stones and Harry Maguire both enjoyed a strong tournament but defence is an area Southgate needs to think about ahead of the Euros. Should he give more chances to the likes of Ben White and Fikayo Tomori with an eye on the future? And where does Trent Alexander-Arnold fit in with Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier both in their 30s?

Big match mentality

England
England lost to France in the quarter-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)

Although England have now gone semi-final, final, quarter-final at their last three tournaments, their record in competitive matches against the top nations remains poor. When the margins are so fine, Southgate’s biggest battle may simply be to get his squad completely believing that they are good enough to lift the trophy.

