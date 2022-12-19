Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s record against penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s record against penalties

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 1:50 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 2:35 pm
Emiliano Martinez saves from France’s Kingsley Coman in the World Cup final penalty shoot-out (Martin Rickett/PA)
Emiliano Martinez saves from France’s Kingsley Coman in the World Cup final penalty shoot-out (Martin Rickett/PA)

Emiliano Martinez added to his impressive penalty record as Argentina won a World Cup final shoot-out against France on Sunday night.

The Aston Villa keeper has won four successive shoot-outs with club and country, with his last defeat coming in 2019 when he was with Arsenal.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Martinez’s spot-kick record.

Shoot-outs

Emiliano Martinez saves from Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk, not pictured, during the World Cup quarter-final shoot-out
Martinez denies Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk, not pictured, during the quarter-final shoot-out (Peter Byrne/PA)

Argentina beat both the Netherlands and France on penalties to seal their World Cup triumph, with Martinez to the fore.

He saved from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis against the Dutch, marking the second save with a jig of delight, and also denied France’s Kingsley Coman.

Aurelien Tchouameni then fired wide – but only after having to retrieve the ball with a wry smile after Martinez flung it to the corner of the penalty area. The Argentina keeper went on to collect a yellow card in the shoot-out for his continued antics before Randal Kolo Muani’s successful attempt.

His success in Qatar followed another shoot-out win over Colombia in last year’s Copa America semi-final, when he saved three out of five penalties. Martinez reportedly apologised to Everton defender Yerry Mina after telling him before his kick “I’ll eat you alive”, and then celebrating the save with a pelvic thrust.

He has yet to face a shoot-out with Villa but his final appearance for Arsenal saw them beat Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield, with Rhian Brewster’s effort off target.

His only defeat in a competitive shoot-out came in the same fixture in the 2019-20 League Cup, when Liverpool beat Arsenal 5-4 – remarkably, the shoot-out finished with a lower score than the 5-5 draw which preceded it.

In all, Martinez has faced 24 penalties in competitive shoot-outs, saving six with two outright misses meaning a third of opposing takers have been unsuccessful.

He has also won two out of three shoot-outs after friendlies. While those are of course less significant, Gareth Bale and David Alaba are among the players to fail against Martinez while playing for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively. Coman, however, netted for Bayern.

In-game penalties

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez saves a penalty from Sheffield United’s John Lundstram, second right
Emiliano Martinez saves a penalty from Sheffield United’s John Lundstram (Clive Rose/PA)

Martinez has saved seven of the 35 penalties he has faced during matches, with another three missed – giving opposing takers a 71 per cent success rate.

There is a caveat, with three of those saves counting for nothing as Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and then-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both followed up to score, as did Edu Vargas after Martinez saved from Chile’s Arturo Vidal in the 2021 Copa America.

Martinez, though, will assuredly be keen to take credit for the outright misses through his mind games.

Bruno Fernandes reacts to his penalty miss last season as Aston Villa players celebrate
Bruno Fernandes sent a wild penalty over the bar after some Martinez mind games (Martin Rickett/PA)

Before Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes took a late spot-kick against Villa last season, Martinez memorably pointed at Cristiano Ronaldo and seemingly questioned why he was not taking the penalty instead – and then danced a celebratory shuffle in front of the United fans after Fernandes blazed over.

Of 59 penalties faced by Martinez in regulation and shoot-outs combined, excluding friendly shoot-outs, he has saved 13 and seen five missed outright.

The remaining 41 were scored, giving the penalty takers a 69.5 per cent success rate.

