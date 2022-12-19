Nathan Jones hopes Southampton show ‘seeds’ of hard work when they face Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Nathan Jones hopes Southampton show ‘seeds’ of hard work when they face Lincoln

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 3:32 pm
Nathan Jones is set for his first home game as Southampton nearly six weeks after his appointment (Steven Paston/PA)
Nathan Jones is set for his first home game as Southampton nearly six weeks after his appointment (Steven Paston/PA)

Southampton manager Nathan Jones hopes to see his early work rewarded in the Carabao Cup as he makes a belated bow at St Mary’s.

Jones was unveiled as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s successor just before the World Cup break, with the Welshman’s only game in charge to date being a 3-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool on November 12.

The 49-year-old former Luton boss finally gets the chance to meet home supporters on Tuesday with Southampton taking on Lincoln, of Sky Bet League One, for a place in the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

“It’s a group that wants to get better and that’s the best thing a manager can have,” Jones said of a squad that he has got to know in unusual mid-season circumstances.

“There are certain things we need to improve on from the first half of the season, and in the time we’ve worked with them.

“I wanted to take little steps quickly, and hopefully we’ve done that over the four weeks we’ve had to work with them. Hopefully we’ll see some sort of seeds of that (against Lincoln).

“We’ve just finished the week of a World Cup and you would normally be thinking ‘it’s July and where are you going for your holidays?’

“But it’s a cup game, a really exciting week with my first two home games, and it won’t be long before Santa’s here.”

Jones gave his squad some downtime after the Liverpool game before returning to training, which included a week in Spain.

Southampton warmed up for their return to competitive action by playing behind-closed-doors friendlies and beat Bournemouth 2-0 in one such game last weekend.

Jones said: “I’m a winner, I want to win games and for us to have that mentality.

“By hook or by crook we want to win this cup game and I’d love it to be an entertaining performance.

“It might not be that, but the important thing is we take a positive step.”

Jones has promised to treat the Carabao Cup with the “greatest respect” ahead of Southampton’s return to Premier League action against Brighton on Boxing Day.

Lincoln shocked Bristol City at Ashton Gate in the last round and have played five times since Southampton lost at Anfield.

Jones said: “I’ve brought Championship teams to Premier League teams, had a right go and tried to cause an upset.

“I’ve done it a number of times, even when I was in League One and League Two. I went to Newcastle, Leeds and Aston Villa and really wanted to cause an upset.

“Lincoln will be exactly the same. It will be a tough game and if we take it lightly we’ll get beat.”

Defenders Juan Larios and Tino Livramento remain out, but full-back Kyle Walker-Peters could return after suffering hamstring damage two months ago.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented