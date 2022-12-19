How Tigers boss earned England stripes – Steve Borthwick’s record with Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How Tigers boss earned England stripes – Steve Borthwick’s record with Leicester

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 3:59 pm
Steve Borthwick won a league title and reached a European final with Leicester (Ashley Western/PA)
Steve Borthwick won a league title and reached a European final with Leicester (Ashley Western/PA)

Steve Borthwick will look to build on a strong winning record with Leicester as he takes the reins as England head coach.

Eddie Jones’ successor took his former club to last season’s Premiership title as well as to a European final where they suffered a narrow defeat to Montpellier.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his record with the Tigers.

Premiership

Leicester celebrate last season's Gallagher Premiership title
Leicester celebrate last season’s Gallagher Premiership title (Tim Goode/PA)

Borthwick took charge ahead of the 2020-21 season, leaving his role as England forwards coach under Jones.

That campaign was inconsistent, with 11 wins and 11 losses, but the following year saw the Tigers restored to the dominant force of years past.

They won 20 of their 24 games to top the table by seven points from Saracens before going on to beat them in the grand final. Borthwick’s side amassed a regular-season points difference of +274, recorded a four-try bonus point on 11 separate occasions and even claimed a losing bonus point in three of their four defeats.

This season brought a return to the mixed record of his debut campaign with four wins and four losses – while his final game in charge brought a first draw of his reign against Bristol.

Overall Borthwick’s side won 37 league games and lost 19, in addition to that one tie, and scored 1,481 points including 173 tries compared to 1,208 points and 149 tries conceded.

Other competitions

Leicester give Montpellier a guard of honour after their European Challenge Cup final loss to the French side in 2021
Leicester give Montpellier a guard of honour after their European Challenge Cup final loss to the French side in 2021 (David Davies/PA)

Leicester’s last piece of European silverware came in 2002 and Borthwick came as close as any coach to ending that drought, in the Challenge Cup in his debut season.

They went all the way to the final and led Montpellier 17-10 at Twickenham, only for Benoit Paillaugue’s penalty and Johan Goosen’s try to earn the French side a tense 18-17 win.

Last season saw them reach the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final, losing to four-time winners Leinster, and the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals where they were hammered 59-20 by London Irish.

Two Champions Cup wins along with two wins and two losses in the domestic cup this season leave Borthwick with an overall record of 56 wins, 24 defeats and one draw in charge of the Tigers. His side have outscored their combined opponents by 2,212 points to 1,714 and 268 tries to 211.

