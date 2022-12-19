World will be raising a glass to him – tributes to rugby hero Doddie Weir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World will be raising a glass to him – tributes to rugby hero Doddie Weir

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 5:12 pm
Crowds in the stands at Melrose RFC during a memorial service for Doddie Weir in Melrose (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Crowds in the stands at Melrose RFC during a memorial service for Doddie Weir in Melrose (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish sports personalities have paid tribute to Doddie Weir as hundreds gathered at the former Scotland international and charity fundraiser’s memorial service.

Family, friends and fans braved the pouring rain to show their respects to the rugby hero at Melrose Parish Church, which overlooks the Borders town’s rugby club, where Weir won three Scottish titles in the early 1990s.

Hundreds of people also gathered in the stand at the Melrose RFC ground, Greenyards, to listen to the audio feed from the church.

Jill Douglas, sports presenter and chief executive of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the charity he set up to help improve the lives of those affected by the disease, paid tribute to the rugby legend.

Doddie Weir death
Doddie Weir and Jill Douglas (My Name’5 Doddie Foundation/PA)

Speaking shortly after the service, Ms Douglas, a close friend of Mr Weir’s, said: “It was a really special service, full of fun and memories, and remembering the impact Doddie had on everyone’s lives.

“He was a huge character and he lived such a great and rich life, and that was certainly all celebrated in that service.

“It was a fitting send-off to Doddie, and I am sure he would have enjoyed hearing some of those great old stories again.”

She said Mr Weir’s wife, Kathy, and their three sons: Hamish, Angus and Ben, who all attended the service would have “taken great comfort being part of the service.”

Ms Douglas added: “Everyone in this town knew him.

“He was known across the world because of those trademark tartan suits, because of the work he did, but also he was a great sportsman.

“We forget what a great player he was as well, all the way through the 90s, so I think people all over the world will be raising a glass to him today.”

When asked about the future of the foundation, Ms Douglas said: “We carry on what he started.

“What a legacy to leave. There’s still work to be done, we still haven’t found a cure, but we are making progress, we are on the cusp of a breakthrough.

“It’s our responsibility to carry on that drive.

“He inspired us while he was alive but he will continue to inspire now he’s gone because he wants to help those who have been given the same diagnosis as him.”

Scott Hastings also paid tribute to his the fellow, former Scotland star.

Speaking after the service, he said: “It was a lovely touch, a fitting ceremony, a celebration of life.

“It didn’t feel sombre and that’s what Doddie would have wanted. A fitting tribute to a very special human being.

“He crossed people from the farming community to the sporting community to the medical community and they are all represented here.

“I have friends from London, Hong Kong, York, who have all come here to spend time and reminisce about a very special man.”

Speaking about his involvement in the foundation, Mr Hastings said: “When he (Doddie) called me and asked me to chair his foundation, I burst into tears.

“I said we will do anything we can do to support you, big fella.

“Doddie’s legacy is to find a cure for MND, a world free of MND.

“When I get back, later this evening, I will raise a wee glass to him.”

Doddie died aged 52 on November 26 from motor neurone disease.

