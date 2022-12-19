Your legacy will be that we do find a cure for MND – Doddie Weir’s ex-team-mate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Your legacy will be that we do find a cure for MND – Doddie Weir’s ex-team-mate

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 6:12 pm
Tributes have been paid to Doddie Weir (PA)
Tributes have been paid to Doddie Weir (PA)

One of Doddie Weir’s former Scotland team-mates vowed to cement his legacy by completing his push for a cure for motor neurone disease during an emotional memorial service.

John Jeffrey, a trustee of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, hailed the charity fundraiser and campaigner’s “dogged, determined and bloody-minded” drive to force more research into MND, which took his life last month at the age of 52.

Weir fought a six-year battle with the condition but never wavered in his quest to help fellow sufferers. His foundation has raised a 10-figure sum, already committed £8million to research projects and uses much of its £4million annual income to provide support to people living with MND and their families.

About 450 guests attended Melrose Parish Church, which overlooks the Borders town’s rugby club, where Weir won six Scottish titles in the 1990s and earned the first of 61 Scotland caps, when he was a 20-year-old farmer.

John Jeffrey (left)
John Jeffrey (left) at Melrose Parish Church (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jeffrey explained the background to the formation of Weir’s charity, when the 6ft 6in former forward refused to accept the proceeds of a second testimonial dinner being planned for his benefit.

The Scottish Rugby Union president added: “He was an absolute pest both on the pitch when you played against him, probably more when you played with him, and then more importantly off the pitch.

“The good thing about that nature, it didn’t change, and he has been an absolute pest to all the researchers and scientists trying to find a cure for MND. I don’t think these scientists had ever experienced anything like it.”

Jeffrey revealed Weir had declared at a recent meeting that his foundation colleagues “just bloody knuckle down, double your efforts and find a cure for this bloody disease”.

Addressing his friend, Jeffrey added: “Over the last six years your selfless actions during a prolonged period of extreme adversity have given inspiration and hope to thousands of people worldwide and we will not let you or them down.

“The words ‘legend’ and ‘legacy’ are widely and inappropriately bandied about these days.”

His voice cracking with emotion, Jeffrey finished: “Doddie, you are a legend and your legacy will be that we do find a cure for MND.”

Two other Scotland team-mates also spoke at the service, which was relayed live on the internet and to hundreds of people gathered in the rain at the Greenyards home of Melrose RFC.

Carl Hogg, left, and Gary Armstrong, right
Carl Hogg, left, and Gary Armstrong, right (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Melrose player Carl Hogg delivered the eulogy, during which he detailed the mischievous sense of humour of Weir and close friend Gary Armstrong, who won the English Premiership title together at Newcastle in 1998.

“Doddie had an amazing life, it was action-packed, full of fun, lots of adventure and lots of love,” Hogg said.

“It’s been very emotional reading all the tributes and his campaigning for MND. Yet that’s only six years of an incredible life. As we all know, motor neurone disease didn’t define Doddie. It was just the last chapter and challenge he faced.

“He never questioned why, but instead felt the responsibility to make a difference. He considered himself fortunate to have the love and support of his family and friends. He used to say, ‘What about Mrs Smith in the tenement flat who isn’t as lucky as me?’”

Rob Wainwright
Rob Wainwright at Melrose Parish Church (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Scotland captain Rob Wainwright, whose Doddie Aid mass participation events have themselves raised millions of pounds for MND research, talked about their international days.

Wainwright described Weir as being the centre of the fun off the park, detailing a night when his friend walked down the team bus despatching glasses of whisky from two bottles complete with optics from underneath his kilt.

Recalling a get-together with former team-mates two months ago, he added: “My final image is of a body shrunken by his condition but a character undiminished and the sparkle of his smile and warmth still shining out from his eyes.”

Doddie Weir Memorial
Doddie Weir’s wife Kathy and their sons Hamish (left), Angus (centre) and Ben leaving Melrose Parish Church (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Weir’s three sons, Hamish, Angus and Ben, read a poem written by Timmy Douglas and entitled Requiem for Doddie (The Mad Giraffe), a reference to a memorable piece of commentary by Bill McLaren.

Weir’s wife, Kathy, later expressed her gratitude for the reaction to his death.

In a statement, she said: “We would like to thank everyone who has been so incredibly supportive over the last two weeks.

“As a family, we have been overwhelmed by the many messages we have received from all over the world. They have brought great comfort to me and the boys.

“We really appreciate people taking the time to share their own memories of Doddie and let us know we are in their thoughts.”

Gregor Townsend
Gregor Townsend at Melrose Parish Church (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Among those attending were Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and predecessors Sir Ian McGeechan and Frank Hadden.

A host of former Scotland players attended including brothers Scott and Gavin Hastings, Kenny Logan, Kelly Brown, Chris Paterson, Armstrong, John Barclay, plus present internationals Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson.

Former England internationals included Martin Johnson, Rob Andrew, Austin Healey and Bill Beaumont, the chairman of World Rugby.

Multiple Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy was also present.

Attendees were asked to wear tartan in tribute to Weir, who helped design his own pattern for his charity. An array of colours were on show with mourners wearing the likes of tartan scarves, shawls, trousers, kilts and suits.

