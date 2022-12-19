Edinburgh unveil rejuvenated 1872 Cup ahead of clash with Glasgow on Friday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Edinburgh have unveiled a rejuvenated 1872 Cup ahead of the first leg of the inter-city competition against Glasgow on Friday.

The trophy will now sit on a newly-commissioned three-tier plinth of European oak inscribed with the winners in each year. Edinburgh have 70 triumphs to Glasgow’s 52 with 15 draws.

The first meeting at Burnbank on November 23, 1872, saw visitors Edinburgh District beat Glasgow District by a drop-goal to nil following a 20-a-side contest.

The contest was rebranded as the 1872 Cup in 2007 with the professional clubs from the cities now fighting for the bragging rights over two legs.

The plinth features each winner (Edinburgh Rugby/PA)

The restoration by Hamilton & Inches has been completed ahead of Friday’s opening leg at Scotstoun.

Edinburgh managing director Douglas Struth said: “It is with a great sense of pride that we present a revitalised trophy that now celebrates the distinguished history of this fixture, as we continue to celebrate the 150th anniversary for the fixture.

“Years of celebrations have taken their toll on the silverware so, as we continue to celebrate this special anniversary, the time was right to have it refurbished and give it the respect it deserves.

“The trophy itself is relatively new in the context of the fixture, however it still has a great deal of history earned over the past two decades. Our aim therefore was to augment rather than alter the trophy, out of respect for the contest’s modern history.

“We’re delighted with the finish and believe we now have a trophy befitting this fantastic, historic occasion.”