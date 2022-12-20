Football rumours: Anthony Gordon closing in on new Everton deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Everton are close to agreeing terms for a new contract with 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon in an attempt to fend off interest from Chelsea, according to the Telegraph. Boss Frank Lampard is said to hope the new long-term agreement will help Gordon rediscover last season’s form, which saw him linked with a £60million move to Stamford Bridge.

Lionel Messi will have new talks with Paris St Germain following his World Cup success with Argentina, according to the Mail. The 35-year-old’s current deal expires next summer and he has been linked with a move to MLS franchise Inter Miami.

Emiliano Martinez (Nick Potts/PA)

And Argentina’s success has also spurred interest from Bayern Munich for 30-year-old Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, according to the Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Josip Juranovic: Sky Sports reports the 27-year-old Celtic full-back is being sought by Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and numerous Premier League clubs.

N’Golo Kante: The Chelsea midfielder has been linked with a move to Barcelona by Spanish outlet Sport.