Sarina Wiegman works on ensuring England ‘bring it home’ again at 2023 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sarina Wiegman works on ensuring England ‘bring it home’ again at 2023 World Cup

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 12:03 pm
Sarina Wiegman celebrated winning the Euros with England (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sarina Wiegman celebrated winning the Euros with England (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sarina Wiegman acknowledged it would be difficult for England to better 2022 but promised she would do everything she could to improve her team to ensure they “bring it home” again at the World Cup next year.

The Lionesses have enjoyed a memorable 12 months with the pinnacle victory over Germany at Wembley in July to secure a maiden European Championship title.

England went undefeated throughout the whole year, won the Arnold Clark Cup in February and beat current world champions the United States in September to make this the best professional year of their coach’s life despite the ex-Netherlands boss also guiding her country to Euro’s glory in 2017.

“You can’t beat that. You can only get equal on that,” Wiegman admitted when reflecting on 2022 at Wembley.

“That year in 2017, from when I got appointed in January and then got into the final and we won the Euros, that was really successful and very enjoyable too, but this is a little, it’s different. It’s even more consistent.

“And the England team was in a different stage than the Netherlands. Here, when I got appointed, a lot of the remarks were ‘are you going to bring it home?’ And ‘you’ve been brought in to win the Euro’s’ – which is a lot of pressure.

“(But) I think we have to get better. I think the game develops so quickly.

“We have to take our game to the next stage to make the chance of being successful (in Australia) as high as possible.”

A key facet of Wiegman’s management is taking away the importance of the result with a big focus on performance.

While she is associated with preparing for all scenarios, even the 53-year-old from the Hague could not have predicted how much this summer would change the lives of her players.

Wiegman added: “The pressure has been there all the time. There is pressure, we know, and when you win, the pressure will be higher and higher. That’s just the way it works.

“The concern is that the players’ lives have changed a little bit. Some players really adapted to the situation already. Some players need a little bit of support.

“My concerns are; how can you balance performing at the highest level, sustaining that and what keeps us here?

“There are a lot of things outside of football that are related to football that are asked of players now, but it’s finding the balance and not getting overwhelmed.

“Some players are really young. Within six weeks they became famous English people. Some players can’t walk down the street anymore without being almost mobbed. That’s a big thing in your private life. You need time to adapt.”

The back-to-back Euro’s-winning coach joked she was “very lucky” to win this summer’s tournament but provided an insight into her methodological planning during a media day at the home of football earlier this month.

After taking charge following the Olympics in 2021, Wiegman set about seeking answers from the current crop on why they had fallen short at the last hurdle previously and realised they needed to manage games better.

England players celebrate
England have enjoyed a memorable 12 months with the pinnacle victory over Germany at Wembley in July (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Key tweaks in training would occur against specific teams, focusing more on the final third against Luxembourg compared to Spain but the Arnold Clark Cup in February was a crucial moment in the Lionesses’ development.

Needing a goal to beat Germany and win the trophy, Wiegman had already quizzed her players pre-match if they wanted to go for the win and they did with centre-back Millie Bright thrown up front to good effect. It was a tactic employed again to beat Spain in the last eight at the Euros.

It was an “unpredictable” part of England’s game that their coach was keen to keep but she had no desire to settle scores after she finished runner-up to the USA with Netherlands at the last World Cup.

“That was horrible by the way,” Wiegman conceded.

“What I tell the players is, ‘the only thing we control is we play at our highest level under high pressure’. If you play at our highest level, you can be proud of yourself.

“When you say we have to become world champions, well of course we have this dream. We are not going to this World Cup just to play, we’re going there to win but that is not always what you can control.

“I was devastated against the USA but I did think they were better at that point.

“But no, I don’t really think about revenge. I just think I want to do better in the next game and win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented