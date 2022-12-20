Dean Holden appointed new Charlton manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

League One strugglers Charlton have confirmed the appointment of Dean Holden as their new manager in succession to Ben Garner who was sacked earlier this month.

The 43-year-old will take over an Addicks side who languish just four points above the relegation zone and are without a win in their last six League One games.

In addition, Andy Scott has been appointed as the club’s technical director and Jim Rodwell will take over as chief operating officer.

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard said: “I am delighted we have been able to appoint such experienced and knowledgeable people to help us move forward.

“Each individual appointed has experience at Championship level or higher and the appointments should give us the structure and stability that we need to progress as a club.”

Caretaker manager Anthony Hayes was set to lead the club in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Brighton before reverting to his role as men’s first-team coach.