Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi proud of World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 6:15 pm
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi was full of praise for World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi was full of praise for World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister (Mike Egerton/PA)

Proud Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi hailed Alexis Mac Allister as one of the best players at the World Cup following the Seagulls midfielder’s title-winning exploits with Argentina in Qatar.

Mac Allister was a key cog for the South American giants and his hard work culminated on Sunday as Argentina lifted the famous trophy for the first time since 1986 after beating France on penalties in the final.

Although Mac Allister will not feature for Brighton in their Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Charlton on Wednesday after being granted a two-week holiday, De Zerbi was full of praise for his player.

“Yes we are very proud for him,” he told a pre-match press conference.

“I think he was one of the best players in the World Cup competition, his style of play was clear, he didn’t make mistakes, he understood (what to do) before the play.

“I wrote many message to him. I am very happy for him and for us, for him now there are two weeks of holiday and we wait for him to continue in our competition.

“It’s important that he has a moment of rest to enjoy with his family.

“After one month of the World Cup where he has had to be strong because of the pressure and emotion, he needs a break.

“We will use other players while he is away.”

With the World Cup now over, attention switches to the Carabao Cup as Brighton return to competitive action for the first time since November when they travel to the Valley.

De Zerbi confirmed Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster will miss out and that he is set to hand some  of his fringe players the opportunity to impress.

He said: “I want to give Billy Gilmour the chance to show what he can do, Julio Enciso and Levi Colwill are the same.

“Deniz Undav scored two goals against [Aston] Villa in Dubai and is in a good moment. I have to give everyone an opportunity.

“Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster won’t be missing for too long, but they won’t be ready in time for Charlton.”

The Seagulls have the chance to reach the quarter-final of the competition when they take on Charlton and De Zerbi is hopeful his team can give Brighton fans an early Christmas present.

“For us it’s a very important game,” he said.

“We have to play a good game with our quality of play, with the ability of our players and we will have 6,000 of our fans and we want to give them a Christmas gift tomorrow with a great result.”

